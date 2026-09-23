Himachal Pradesh AYUSH Minister Yadvinder Goma said efforts are being made to establish an AIIMS Ayurveda institute in the state. The government has proposed land in Hamirpur and is awaiting final approval from the Central Government for the project.

Himachal Pradesh AYUSH Minister Yadvinder Goma on Wednesday said efforts were being made to establish an AIIMS Ayurveda institute in the state to promote the traditional system of medicine and strengthen AYUSH-based healthcare. Goma was speaking at the state-level function organised at the historic Gaiety Theatre in Shimla to mark the 11th National Ayurveda Day. A three-day exhibition showcasing initiatives of the Union AYUSH Ministry and the Himachal Pradesh government in traditional healthcare and healthy living was also organised on the occasion.

AIIMS Ayurveda Proposal Details

The minister said the Central Government had invited proposals from states for establishing AIIMS Ayurveda institutes and Himachal Pradesh was among the top five states being considered for the project.

"The state government has approved around 70 acres of land for this purpose. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 1,000 crore, while approval for approximately Rs 300 crore has been granted by the Cabinet as per the directions of the Chief Minister," Goma said.

He said the state government had proposed land at Dhaneta in the Nadaun area of Hamirpur district for establishing the institute.

"Once the proposal is approved by the Central Government, it is expected that a significant institution in the field of Ayurvedic medicine will be established in Himachal Pradesh," the minister said.

Commitment to AYUSH System

Goma said the state government had completed the necessary formalities regarding the proposal and the final decision on establishing the institute now rests with the Government of India. He said the state government was committed to strengthening AYUSH as an important component of the healthcare system and aimed to integrate different AYUSH disciplines, including Ayurveda, with quality healthcare services while preserving and promoting traditional knowledge and beneficial treatment practices.

The minister said Himachal Pradesh currently has a network of around 1,241 AYUSH institutions functioning across the state.

He said initiatives to promote Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine would continue alongside efforts to improve healthcare services and public awareness about healthy living. (ANI)