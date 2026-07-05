Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a new bridge in Ramnagar, crediting PM Modi's vision for transforming remote border areas. He said unprecedented work has been done since 2014, turning 'last villages' into 'first villages'.

CM Dhami Credits PM Modi for Infrastructure Boom

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed girder bridge over the Dhangarhi drain on National Highway 309 in Ramnagar, Nainital district.

Addressing the gathering at the event, the Chief Minister emphasised the rapid infrastructure growth in the state, crediting the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming remote and border regions. Highlighting the shift in development since the Modi government took office at the Centre in 2014, CM Dhami said, "Today, unprecedented and historic work has been accomplished in every sector--work that had never been done before. If you were to look at these border areas prior to 2014, you would not have seen any roads, rail networks, hospitals, schools, or power lines in these remote regions."

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The Chief Minister further noted that the Prime Minister's directive changed the perception of these remote areas. "All of this was built after 2014, when Modi-ji became the Prime Minister and declared that border areas must be developed. To ensure rapid development, he stated that they would no longer be the country's 'last villages', but rather India's 'first villages,' and development is proceeding rapidly based on that vision," he added.

Uttarakhand on a High Growth Trajectory

Stating that the state is on a high growth trajectory, the Chief Minister said that his government is working with a clear roadmap to ensure public satisfaction. "Today, Uttarakhand is entering a golden era of development. Behind this lies our government's clear policy and firm resolve; our work culture is defined by simplification, resolution, disposal, and satisfaction," the CM added.

Temple Inspection in Ramnagar

Chief Minister Dhami also visited and inspected the Garjiya Devi Temple premises in Ramnagar to review the ongoing development work. Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta also accompanied the Chief Minister during this inspection.

Flood Protection Projects in Champawat

Earlier today, Dhami laid the foundation stone for two flood protection projects worth over Rs 65 crore at Boomghat in Champawat district, including a Rs 60.21 crore embankment along the Sharda River from Boom to Tanakpur and a Rs 5.74 crore flood protection wall on the Huddi River to safeguard Chhinigoth village in Purnagiri tehsil.

The Chief Minister received a traditional welcome upon his arrival, with a ceremonial tilak, angavastram, Kumaoni cap, flower petals, and a vibrant Chholiya dance performance.

CM Directs for Quality and Timely Completion

Before the ceremony, the Chief Minister inspected the ongoing flood protection works along the Sharda River. He directed officials to maintain high construction quality and ensure timely completion of the projects. (ANI)