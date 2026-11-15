Two men hanging out of a moving car on Uttarakhand's Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway have triggered criticism on social media. A viral video shows the shirtless youths sticking their upper bodies out of the windows while other vehicles pass nearby.

A video showing two young men hanging out of a moving car on the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway (Uttarakhand) has sparked debate over reckless driving and road safety. The two men, travelling in a car with a Haryana registration number, are seen sticking their upper bodies out of the vehicle's windows while the vehicle continues moving along the highway. The video, recorded by a person travelling in another vehicle ahead of them, has drawn criticism on social media.

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Video captures risky stunt on Uttarakhand highway

The footage shows the two youths travelling without shirts, with their torsos hanging outside the car windows. Other vehicles can also be seen moving along the highway as they continue with the dangerous act.

The person recording the incident can be heard expressing his displeasure over their behaviour. He says he encountered the men while travelling on the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway in Uttarakhand.

Calling out their actions, the man points out that such stunts do not only put the lives of those performing them at risk but can also endanger other motorists using the road.

The video was shared on social media with a warning that the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway is not a place for performing stunts. The caption urged motorists to exercise caution, particularly on mountain roads, where careless driving can have serious consequences.

Social media users demand police action

The footage has prompted several reactions, with many users questioning why anyone would take such risks while travelling on a public road.

Some users tagged Uttarakhand Police and local police authorities, including Chamoli Police, urging them to identify the vehicle occupants and take action.

Others criticised the youths for putting fellow motorists in danger. Some comments also called for stricter action against people performing dangerous stunts on highways.

A few users questioned whether recording and sharing such incidents was enough, arguing that offenders should face consequences.

The incident also brought attention to road safety in Uttarakhand's hill regions. With narrow stretches, frequently appearing bends and changing road conditions, reckless behaviour on mountain highways can put several lives at risk.

There has been no official statement from the police regarding the video or any action against the occupants of the vehicle so far.