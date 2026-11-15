Delhi Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force dismantled a family-run heroin network, arresting six people and seizing 2.25 kg of heroin worth Rs 5 crore. This operation marks the first major case for the newly established ANTF police station.

Delhi Police Dismantles Family-Run Heroin Network in Major Drug Bust

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Delhi Police’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Crime Branch, has dismantled a family-run heroin supply network operating across Delhi and the NCR. Six people have been arrested and 2 kg 250 grams of heroin, valued at around Rs 5 crore, have been recovered. This is the first case registered at the newly notified Police Station ANTF, which began functioning on 10 September 2026.

On September 11, acting on a tip-off, a team led by Sub-Inspector Vipin Rathi intercepted two motorcycles near Signature Bridge–Khajuri Khas early in the morning. They arrested Rohit Divakar, his wife, and his brother Vishal Divakar, all residents of Rajouri Garden. From a backpack carried by Vishal, police recovered 2 kg 6 grams of heroin. Two motorcycles were also seized. An FIR was registered under the NDPS Act. Further investigation led the team to Roorkee, Uttarakhand, where they arrested Afroj Ali of Dilshad Garden on 15 September. He had allegedly received heroin from the Divakar couple. From his flat in Shalimar Garden, Ghaziabad, another 104 grams of heroin was recovered.

On September 25, 23-year-old Chirag of Khyala was arrested in Burari. Police found Rs 37,400 in cash suspected to be drug money and 140 grams of heroin hidden in a bathroom. A scooty was also seized. Chirag was already facing two previous NDPS cases and was out on interim bail on medical grounds for his wife when he allegedly resumed trafficking. The sixth accused, Gaurav, was arrested on 10 November in Shalimar Garden Extension, Ghaziabad. Police recovered Rs 36,000 in cash and a Mahindra Thar allegedly bought with drug proceeds. Gaurav allegedly bought heroin from Afroj Ali and sold it in small packets in Nand Gram, Ghaziabad. He has five previous cases, including two under the NDPS Act.

Investigation revealed strong family links. Afroj Ali is the brother of Vicky and uncle of Imran, both wanted or accused in other Crime Branch NDPS cases. The mother and sister of Rohit’s wife are also accused in an earlier drug case. While the three people arrested on 11 September had no prior records, their wider family appears deeply involved in the trade. In total, police recovered 2.25 kg of heroin, Rs 73,400 in cash, two Mahindra Thar cars, two motorcycles, one scooty and five mobile phones. Further investigation is continuing to identify remaining suppliers and trace the financial trail. Delhi Police said the action is part of its ongoing drive for a drug-free India. (ANI)