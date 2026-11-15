Temperatures may rise slightly in South Bengal amidst the storms and rain. The weather office reported that temperatures in South Bengal districts will remain unchanged for the next three days. After that, temperatures might increase by two to three degrees over the following two days. Anticipating worsening weather conditions in the Bay of Bengal, the weather department has advised fishermen to return to the coast from the sea. They have been told to return by November 15. A warning remains in place for venturing into the sea afterward.