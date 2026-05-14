To tackle rising fuel costs, the Uttarakhand Cabinet approved several measures, including promoting WFH, public transport, and a 'No Vehicle Day.' It will also introduce an EV policy, limit official travel, and promote domestic tourism.

In a Cabinet meeting chaired by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday, several key decisions were taken to promote energy and fuel conservation in the state.

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According to the release, during the meeting, the Chief Minister said, "After the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the ongoing crisis in West Asia, global supply chains -- especially those related to fuel, food items, and fertilizers -- have come under increasing pressure. Due to this global situation, India is also facing rising fuel costs, import dependence, and economic challenges."

Dhami stated, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to citizens to support national efforts through small behavioural changes during the current situation, which is expected to have a positive impact on the general public."

In line with this, several short-term and long-term reforms are being implemented in Uttarakhand with immediate effect, the release said.

Measures for Energy Conservation and Reduced Commuting

Video conferencing-based meetings will be encouraged across government departments. The private sector will also be encouraged to adopt work-from-home practices. People will be motivated to make maximum use of public transport. The number of vehicles in the fleets of the Chief Minister and ministers will be reduced by half. One day every week will be observed as a "No Vehicle Day," during which officials will work from home under the work-from-home system. The general public will also be encouraged to observe one "No Vehicle Day" every week. Efforts will be made to limit the use of air conditioners in government and private buildings.

Push for Public Transport and Electric Vehicles

The Transport Department has been directed to enhance the services and capacity of public buses. Government employees will be encouraged to use public transportation. Officials handling more than one department will be allowed to use only one vehicle in a single day.

An effective EV policy for electric vehicles will be introduced soon, and 50 per cent of all new government vehicle purchases will mandatorily be EVs. Expansion of EV charging stations and networks will be prioritised, the release said.

Boosting Domestic Tourism and Local Economy

The Cabinet also decided to limit official foreign tours. Domestic tourism will be promoted through the "Visit My State" campaign. Extensive promotion will be carried out for heritage, religious, wellness, rural, and eco-tourism circuits in the state. It was also decided to encourage destination weddings in the state and provide a single-window clearance system. Uttarakhand has already taken initiatives in this direction. Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) will also be encouraged to spend their vacations in Uttarakhand.

Public awareness campaigns such as "Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan" will be launched in the state. Under the "Made in State" campaign, the sale of local products will be promoted. Strict compliance with "Make in India" norms in government procurement will be ensured.

Promoting Conscious Consumption

Citizens will also be encouraged to limit gold purchases for one year. Awareness campaigns will be conducted on the health benefits of low-oil food. Efforts will be made to reduce oil usage in schools, hospitals, and government canteens after reviewing current consumption levels. Hotels, dhabas, and street food vendors will be encouraged to adopt low-oil menus.

Sustainable Farming and Alternative Energy Sources

The release stated that farmers will be trained in natural farming, zero-budget farming, and the use of bio-inputs. Awareness campaigns will also be conducted on balanced fertiliser usage and soil health.

The Cabinet further decided that PNG (Piped Natural Gas) connections across the state will be implemented in mission mode. Priority will be given to PNG usage in hotels, restaurants, and government residences. Under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, rooftop solar systems will be promoted. The Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Departments have been directed to promote biogas plants.

Streamlining Project Approvals

Approvals for mining, solar, and power projects will be expedited. A High-Powered Committee (HPC) chaired by the Chief Secretary will approve proposals within 60 days, the release said. (ANI)