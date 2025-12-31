CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended an ex-servicemen event in Dehradun, affirming the govt's support for soldiers. The state also approved the promotion of nine IPS officers, including Abhinav Kumar to DG, and sanctioned funds for a public outreach campaign.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday attended the Ex-Servicemen Interaction Programme organised on the occasion of the New Year at Hathibadkala in Dehradun.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is a land of brave soldiers and ex-servicemen, and that the state government remains consistently sensitive and proactive towards their honour, rehabilitation, and welfare. He said that, as the son of a soldier, he has closely observed the discipline, sacrifice, and patriotism of the armed forces. The Chief Minister added that he makes every effort to attend programmes for soldiers and ex-servicemen.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes it a point to be among soldiers on every critical occasion and has taken several historic decisions for the welfare of serving and retired personnel. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, there has been continuous enhancement in the modernisation of the armed forces, rapid development of border areas, and expansion of modern equipment, housing and welfare facilities for soldiers. He said these initiatives have significantly boosted the morale and pride of both serving soldiers and the ex-servicemen community.

The Chief Minister further stated that the state government is implementing various welfare schemes for the dependents of martyrs, ex-servicemen, and retired defence personnel in Uttarakhand.

State Approves Key Promotions, Campaign Funding

Earlier, ahead of the New Year, the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday approved the promotion of nine IPS officers at a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC). According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), senior IPS officer of the 1996 batch, Abhinav Kumar, will be promoted to the rank of Director General. He is currently serving as Additional Director General (Security and Intelligence) in the state. In addition, the DPC has approved the promotion of eight other IPS officers.

The Chief Minister has also approved Rs 3.16 crore for organising camps in Nyay Panchayats and Gram Panchayats of all districts under the "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar" campaign, which has been underway since December 17, 2025. The initiative aims to deliver government welfare schemes and services directly to the people and ensure on-the-spot resolution of public grievances. (ANI)