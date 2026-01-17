Uttarakhand government, under CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, has sealed over 250 'illegal' madrasas and cleared encroachments on 10,000+ acres of government land to preserve the state's cultural identity and social balance.

Drive Against Illegal Madrasas and Encroachments

The Uttarakhand government has sealed more than 250 "illegal" madrasas and removed encroachments on over 10,000 acres of government land as part of a major drive against unlawful institutions and violations of prescribed norms, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

In a post on social media platform X on Saturday, Dhami said, "Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has its own distinct cultural identity. To preserve this heritage and maintain the state's original character, our government is working with full commitment." https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/2012359863633076450

He stated that in the name of religious structures, illegal encroachments on over 10,000 acres of government land have been removed across the state.

The Chief Minister said the action also included sealing more than 250 unauthorised madrasas where, according to him, "radical education was being imparted against the rules."

"Our government's clear resolve is that there will be no compromise with the culture of Devbhoomi, social balance, and law and order," Dhami said.

CM Addresses Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction

Meanwhile, Dhami addressed a one-day workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, in a virtual mode on Friday.

The Chief Minister said that the workshop would involve in-depth deliberations on important subjects such as disaster risk reduction, pre-disaster preparedness, early warning systems, and community participation. Concrete strategies would also be formulated to strengthen technological innovation, research collaboration, and partnerships, he said, according to a release.

He said the suggestions from this workshop would be useful not only for Uttarakhand but also for the entire Himalayan region.

Referring to the natural disasters in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand--earthquakes, landslides, cloudbursts, heavy rainfall, avalanches, and forest fires--the Chief Minister said their adverse impact can be mitigated through a scientific approach, timely preparedness, and collective efforts.

The Chief Minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced the 4P mantra--Predict, Prevent, Prepare, Protect--for disaster risk reduction, and that work is underway on a 10-point agenda aligned with this vision.

He said that the State Government is continuously working on pre-disaster preparedness, AI-based warning systems, digital monitoring systems, a glacier research centre, drone surveillance, GIS mapping, satellite monitoring, rapid response teams, forest fire early warning systems, and a comprehensive forest fire management plan.

The Chief Minister also said that enhanced coordination has been established among the Disaster Management Department, Forest Department, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administration to ensure efficient disaster management across the state. (ANI)