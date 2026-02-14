Governor Gurmit Singh inaugurated the Bharat Himalayan International Strategic Manch (BHISM) in Dehradun. The strategic think tank, guided by CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, aims to establish Uttarakhand as a leading hub for national security discourse.

Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) inaugurated the Bharat Himalayan International Strategic Manch (BHISM) at Lok Bhavan on Friday. On the occasion, he also unveiled the logo and official website of the forum.

Conceived as a strategic think tank, BHISM seeks to bring together Dehradun's rich intellectual capital and position Uttarakhand as a leading national hub for strategic thought and policy discourse. The initiative is being guided by General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Defence Staff, and Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar Singh (Retd.), Member of the National Security Advisory Board. The core group comprises distinguished experts from the fields of defence, administration, academia, and strategic affairs, including Colonel Girija Shankar Mungli (Retd.), Sanjeev Chopra, IAS (Retd.), Durgesh Pant, Diwan Singh Rawat, Surekha Dangwal, Nitin Gokhale, and Rajan Arya.

Governor Highlights Uttarakhand's Strategic Importance

Addressing the gathering, the Governor described the launch of BHISM as a moment of pride for Uttarakhand and the nation. He expressed confidence that the forum would evolve into a credible and influential platform for dialogue and policy inputs in the domain of national security and strategic affairs. Highlighting Uttarakhand's unique geographical position with two international borders, the Governor noted that the Himalayan state carries a special responsibility in matters of national security. He said that the Himalayas have historically inspired courage, discipline and national commitment, and that BHISM would provide a serious and inclusive forum for deliberations on national interest, security challenges and strategic policy formulation.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar Singh (Retd.) in conceptualising and advancing the initiative, and acknowledged the guidance and support extended by General Anil Chauhan in translating the vision into reality. He further observed that Uttarakhand is home to several prestigious institutions of the Government of India, which have played a significant role in nation-building, administrative leadership and strengthening military traditions. BHISM, he said, would integrate the intellectual strengths of these institutions and contribute collectively towards safeguarding national interests.

CDS on Himalayan Frontiers and Uttarakhand's Role

Delivering a special lecture on the theme "Frontiers, Borders and LAC: The Middle Sector," General Anil Chauhan underlined the increasing strategic importance of the Himalayan frontiers, particularly in the middle sector. He highlighted the Government's focused efforts on infrastructure development in border areas and emphasised the need for integrated, forward-looking strategic planning.

A Hub of Culture and Consciousness

He remarked that the sacred origins of the Ganga and Yamuna, along with revered shrines such as Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, and the region's deep spiritual and philosophical traditions, have endowed Uttarakhand with exceptional stature. The state, he said, is not merely a geographical entity but a living centre of culture, consciousness and civilisational heritage. In this context, Uttarakhand provides an ideal setting for a strategic think tank like BHISHM, where scholarship rooted in the Himalayas can generate perspectives that are geographically aware, system-oriented and long-term in vision. He further noted that issues such as climate change, water security, border management, military modernisation and disaster preparedness require a holistic Himalayan perspective. Ideas emerging from such a forum can transcend regional boundaries and influence national policy--much like the Ganga, which originates in the Himalayas and flows across the country, sustaining life and progress.

BHISM's Core Objectives

Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar Singh (Retd.) outlined the objectives of BHISM, stating that the forum would provide informed policy recommendations to the Government of India on strategic issues related to the Himalayan region, while fostering collaboration with academic and research institutions in and around Dehradun.

Inaugural Proceedings

Earlier, Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command (Lucknow), delivered the inaugural address. Sanjeev Chopra, IAS (Retd.), also shared his perspectives. The event witnessed the participation of eminent scholars, strategic thinkers, distinguished guests, and serving and retired armed forces officers from across the country. (ANI)