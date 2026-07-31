Surat faces a 'Red Alert' as a storm from the Bay of Bengal nears Gujarat. The state has mobilized NDRF/SDRF teams and secured city infrastructure. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is forecasted for the region from July 31 to August 1.

The government machinery in Surat has been placed on high alert as a storm originating from the Bay of Bengal approaches Gujarat. In anticipation of severe weather conditions, the state administration has intensified its preparedness to mitigate potential damage.

Official Confirmation and Response

Speaking to ANI on the state of readiness, Surat Municipal Commissioner M. Nagarajan confirmed that a 'Red Alert' has been issued for the region. "In anticipation of adverse weather, the Gujarat government has issued a 'Red Alert' for Surat city and the district for the 31st. The State Emergency Operations Centre has issued comprehensive guidelines to ensure public safety," Nagarajan said.

The Commissioner further informed that disaster response teams have been mobilised and positioned at strategic locations to handle any emergencies. "NDRF and SDRF teams are already on standby; additional teams can be deployed immediately if the situation necessitates. We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a prompt response to any exigency," he added.

Preventive Measures in Place

To prevent casualties and property damage caused by high-speed winds, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has initiated a drive to secure the city's infrastructure. "To mitigate risks, 150 hoardings and 100 hazardous trees have been removed, and high-mast towers across the city have been secured. Furthermore, shelter homes have been opened in low-lying areas to accommodate residents who may need to be evacuated," the Municipal Commissioner stated.

Weather Department Forecast

The Ahemdabad Weather Department forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rain over Gujarat State from July 31 to August 1. Extremely to exceptionally heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over the Gujarat Region on July 31.

According to the weather alert, a Deep Depression was centred at 0830 hrs IST today over west-central Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas of Vidarbha and southeast Madhya Pradesh. The system is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken into a depression during the next 12 hours, subsequently moving west-northwestwards across Vidarbha and adjoining south Madhya Pradesh.

The Monsoon Trough is currently active and lies south of its normal position. Additionally, an east-west Shear Zone persists roughly along latitude 21°N across central and adjoining north peninsular India.

Rainfall occurred at isolated places over the Gujarat region and Saurashtra-Kutch during the past 24 hours. (ANI)