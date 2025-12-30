The Centre has approved a Rs 200 crore loan for Uttarakhand for FY 2025-26 to reform its mining sector. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said the funds will boost transparency, sustainable development, and create employment for local youth.

Centre Approves Rs 200 Cr Loan for Uttarakhand's Mining Sector

The Ministry of Finance, Government of India, has extended significant financial assistance to the state of Uttarakhand. For the financial year 2025-26, a special assistance of Rs 200 crore (loan) has been approved for Uttarakhand under the "Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI)" to support reforms in the mining sector, the Chief Minister's Office said in a press release.

This assistance has been provided to implement reforms related to minor minerals and initiatives linked to the State Mining Readiness Index. The funds have been released in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Government of India, based on the proposal submitted by the Uttarakhand government and the recommendations of the Ministry of Mines.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for this support, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the assistance would give fresh momentum to transparency, technological advancement, and sustainable development in Uttarakhand's mining sector. He added that the state government would utilise the funds to make the mining system more organised, environmentally sensitive, and employment-oriented, thereby strengthening the state's economy and creating new opportunities for local youth.

State Pragati to be Launched, Flagship Schemes Reviewed

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan on Monday reviewed various schemes under PM Pragati at the Secretariat. He directed that State Pragati be launched in the state on the lines of PM Pragati. He said that one day every month should be earmarked to hold review meetings of the flagship and most important schemes of both the State and Central governments. He also directed that the first meeting of State Pragati be organised in January 2026.

The Chief Secretary instructed that facilities such as computer/Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratories, smart classrooms, libraries, etc., be arranged at the schools identified under the PM SHRI scheme at the earliest. He directed that all related processes, including EFC/DFC and other formalities, be completed by March.

He emphasised that departmental officers should be given clear targets and that regular monitoring should be carried out to ensure the timely completion of works. (ANI)