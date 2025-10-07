Uttarakhand has become the first state in India to pass the Minority Education Act. With this, madrasas and other minority-run schools will come under one system.

Uttarakhand has become the first state in India to pass the Minority Education Act. With this, madrasas and other minority-run schools will come under one system. The Madrasa Education Board will be abolished by July 1, 2026, bringing big changes to education. Once the Bill comes into effect, all madrasas operating in the state will be required to obtain recognition from the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority and affiliate themselves with the Uttarakhand Board of School Education.

“With this move, Uttarakhand will become the first state in the country to dissolve its Madrasa Board and bring minority educational institutions into the mainstream education framework,” the press release said.

CM Dhami says ‘historic step’

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described this decision as a historic step towards creating a uniform and modern education system in the state. He announced that from the academic session of July 2026, all minority schools will adopt the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the government's goal is to ensure that "every child in the state -- regardless of their class or community -- progresses with equal education and equal opportunities."

Sharing an X post, CM Dhami wrote, "Heartfelt thanks to the Honourable Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh ji (Retd.) for granting approval to the Minority Education Bill-2025! With the approval of the Honourable Governor, the path for this bill to become law has now been paved. Under this law, an authority will be established for the education system of minority communities, which will handle the task of granting recognition to minority educational institutions. Additionally, after the implementation of this bill, minority educational institutions such as madrasas will be required to obtain recognition from the Uttarakhand Education Board."

"Undoubtedly, this law will prove helpful in making the education system in the state more transparent, accountable, and qualitative," the X post added.

