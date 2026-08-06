Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says his govt has filled over 34,000 jobs in 4.5 years. Ahead of elections, a new drive will see the UKSSSC start recruitment for 2,500 posts and hold exams for 1,500 more posts before December.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that his government has been consistently working to address unemployment since assuming office. As part of this effort, the state has undertaken a special drive to fill vacancies across government departments, resulting in more than 34,000 youths securing government jobs over the past four and a half years.

According to a release, he said that recruitment for thousands of additional posts in various departments will be taken forward in the coming months, creating more employment opportunities for eligible candidates and accelerating the state's development.

Major Recruitment Drive Planned

Ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the Dhami government is once again preparing to launch a major recruitment drive for government jobs. In this regard, the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is set to begin the recruitment process for around 2,500 posts across various departments before December. At the same time, written examinations for approximately 1,500 posts, for which applications have already been received, are also scheduled to be conducted before December. As a result, the recruitment process for nearly 4,000 government posts is expected to reach a crucial stage by the end of the year.

New Vacancies to Open

UKSSSC Chairman G S Martolia said that the application process for around 2,477 posts will be completed before December. These include vacancies for Scaler, Junior Assistant, Personal Assistant, Graduate-Level Science posts, uniformed posts in the Police, Excise and Transport Departments, Assistant Teachers in the Sanskrit Department, and Assistant Development Officers.

Examinations for Existing Applications

Simultaneously, examinations for 1,470 posts, where the application process has already been completed, will also be held before December. These include posts such as Personal Assistant, Livestock Extension Officer, various technical positions, Assistant Accountant, Intermediate-Level posts in the Agriculture Department, and Graduate-Level posts in different departments, the release said. (ANI)