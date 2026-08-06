The Center of Policy Research and Governance hosted a dialogue on 'District-Led Development' to bridge the gap between grassroots needs and policy. Experts from TISS and NITI Aayog highlighted the importance of district-level implementation.

The Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) convened a Multi-Stakeholder Governance Dialogue on "District-Led Development: Grassroots Stories, National Outcomes" at India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi. The dialogue brought together senior bureaucrats, policymakers, industry leaders and media professionals to examine how district-level administration translates into measurable national development outcomes.

Bridging Grassroots Aspirations and Policy

The session opened with a welcome address by Prof Badri Narayan, Vice Chancellor, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), who said, "There is a real gap between how grassroots communities articulate their needs and how policy is conceptualised at the top; the language of the margins, the district and the policymaker are often very different, and what is needed is translation between them. That is precisely the gap platforms like CPRG can help bridge, by working from the bottom up." He also said, "Grassroots aspirations are changing rapidly, precisely because government schemes have succeeded in meeting basic necessities, and as development changes people's lives, it also changes what they aspire to next. The district is where this change must be understood, as it is not merely an administrative unit but a socio-cultural one, closest to the people at the margins."

Strengthening Implementation at District Level

Delivering the keynote address, Parikipandla Narahari, Joint Secretary, Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, said, "There is often a gap between people's felt needs and their real needs, and closing it is at the heart of good governance." He added, "More often than not, the disconnect lies not in policy itself but in implementation; how a policy is carried out on the ground is what matters most for a policymaker. Once implementation is strengthened at the district level, the policies we design naturally come closer to the people they are meant to serve."

Innovation from the Ground Up

Speaking as the Chief Guest, Major General K. Narayanan, Programme Director (Security and Strategic Affairs), NITI Aayog, remarked, "The soul of India lives in its villages, and the district is our basic unit of governance. It is here that policy becomes people, budgets become schools, roads and hospitals, and governance acquires a humane face." He further said, "For a developed India, policies cannot be made in Delhi alone, they must be shaped from Leh to Lakshadweep. Real innovation happens at the grassroots, and development at that level rests on a few simple principles: trust the district administration, celebrate innovation, measure outcomes rather than expenditure, and learn from one another, for diversity is our strength." He further added, "In the end, development is about people, and even the smallest village or a single woman entrepreneur can be a force to be reckoned with."

Key Discussion Highlights

The discussion centred on the importance of community participation in district-led projects, with examples such as Jalna's push to become a silk capital by building out its value chain. The panel also touched on the role of AI in making policymaking more responsive to local realities, the potential for villages and semi-urban agglomerations to serve as service hubs for nearby urban catchments, and the need to move beyond basic infrastructure metrics towards a broader quality-of-life approach.

About CPRG and Future Initiatives

The dialogue marked the inaugural session of CPRG's Governance Dialogue series, a new multi-stakeholder platform convened by the organisation to examine questions of governance, administration and public policy through sustained engagement between bureaucrats, industry, media and academia. As an official knowledge partner of the IndiaAI Mission for the India AI Impact Summit 2026, CPRG has hosted multiple summit events and a series of global and domestic pre-summit engagements; it was also the only Indian non-governmental organisation to host an official side event at the Paris AI Action Summit 2025, with its work recognised at the Belgrade GPAI Summit 2024. Building on this momentum, CPRG will continue to convene such dialogues in the coming months, reinforcing its commitment to participatory and forward-looking governance research.

The Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) is a policy research think tank that aims to promote responsive and participatory policy-making. As an Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) recognised institution, it has established itself as a leading voice in technology policy through its 'Future of Society' initiative. (ANI)