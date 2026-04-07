Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal dismissed rift talks following Harish Rawat's 'break'. He asserted the party is united against the BJP and that Rawat will return soon, adding that 'difference of opinion' is not disunity.

'No Rift, All Congress Leaders Are United': Godiyal

Uttarakhand Congress Committee President Ganesh Godiyal on Tuesday dismissed talk of a rift within the state Congress, saying differences of opinion should not be mistaken for a lack of unity, amid ongoing political activity within the party following former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat's announcement of a 15-day "earned break" from politics.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Godiyal emphasised that all the leaders of Congress are united and working together. "There is no such thing that there is no unity. Everyone is united. Everyone wants the state to get freedom from the misrule of the Bharatiya Janata Party. And for that, all our leaders of Congress are united, they are working."

On Harish Rawat's break from active politics, the state president said the former Chief Minister remains engaged in social work and will return to political activity soon. "Harish Rawat is continuously engaged in social work even while on leave. You will see very soon that he will participate in political work with the same interest as he used to do before," he said.

New Leaders to Join Congress

Godiyal also announced that more leaders are set to join the Congress party soon. He said he had submitted a list of 18 prospective joiners to the party's in-charge, of whom six have already joined. "For the remaining people, the party high command will take a decision soon after consideration and the rest of the people will also be included," he added.

'Difference of Opinion Should Not Be Seen as Disunity'

Addressing the question of internal differences, Godiyal said freedom of expression within the party is healthy. "In our party, there is definitely freedom of expression and that freedom of expression should be used on the platform of the party. Difference of opinion should not be seen in the form that there is no unity. If there is a difference of opinion, then it happens in all families. I don't think it is such a big thing," he said.