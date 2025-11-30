President Droupadi Murmu and TN CM MK Stalin expressed deep condolences over a tragic bus collision in Sivaganga that killed 11 people. The CM has directed officials to ensure medical aid for the injured as a probe into the cause is underway.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic accident in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu. In a post on X, the President said, "The news of the loss of lives in tragic accident in Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu, is very sad. I extend my deep condolences to bereaved families and pray for the swift recovery of those injured."

CM Stalin expresses condolences, orders immediate action

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a bus collision. In a post on X, he said, "Upon learning the heartbreaking news that 11 people lost their lives in an accident near Thirupathur in Sivaganga District, I was deeply shocked and pained..."

Stalin said he had asked the District Collector and District In-Charge Minister KR Periyakaruppan to reach the accident site immediately to ensure that all affected people received proper medical support. He also prayed for the quick recovery of those who were injured.

"I immediately contacted the District Collector and District In-Charge Minister K.R. Periyakaruppan, instructing them to rush to the accident site and ensure that the affected individuals receive appropriate high-quality medical treatment...While expressing my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident, I also wish for a speedy recovery for those who have been injured," he said on X.

Probe underway

The cause of the accident has not been ascertained yet, and a probe is underway. (ANI)