Ahead of International Yoga Day 2026, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami joined the 'Run for Yoga' in Dehradun. The Chief Minister urged the youth to make yoga a part of their daily lives, calling it a powerful tool against stress.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the ‘Run for Yoga’ event at Dehradun's Police Lines on Friday. The run was organised to mark the upcoming 12th International Yoga Day, and CM Dhami used the occasion to send a message about promoting healthy lifestyles and spreading yoga to every household.

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The Chief Minister said that this event wasn't just a race, but a powerful campaign to make people aware of health, positive thinking, and yoga. He added that such programmes are crucial for building a healthy society.

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Uttarakhand: Land of yoga and spiritual traditions

CM Dhami highlighted that Uttarakhand, the 'Devbhoomi', has been a centre for yoga, spiritual practices, and sages for centuries. He said that the state's rich cultural and spiritual heritage offers a message of a balanced, healthy, and positive life to all of humanity. He described yoga as India's ancient heritage—a scientific and practical way of life that creates harmony between the body, mind, and soul, calling it an effective way to make a person physically and mentally strong.

Yoga got global recognition - thanks to PM Modi's efforts

The Chief Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and efforts for giving yoga a new global identity. He pointed out that it was after India's proposal at the UN General Assembly in 2014 that June 21 was declared International Yoga Day. Today, millions of people in over 190 countries have made yoga a part of their daily lives. This is a major example of the global acceptance of India's cultural heritage.

Yoga is an effective solution for stress and health challenges

CM Dhami noted that in today's world, with rising stress, depression, and health issues, yoga has become the most effective way to lead a healthy and balanced life. He urged young people to make regular yoga and exercise a part of their daily routine. He said that healthy, energetic, and disciplined youth are the strong foundation for a bright future for the state and the country.

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Efforts to make Uttarakhand a yoga and wellness hub

The CM stated that his government is working non-stop to develop Uttarakhand into a global centre for yoga, Ayurveda, wellness, and natural therapy. He explained that the new yoga policy is designed to promote yoga and meditation centres. It also focuses on supporting yoga instructors and creating new job opportunities in the yoga and wellness sector.

A call to make yoga a mass movement

The CM called on the state's residents to practice yoga daily, adopt a healthy and disciplined lifestyle, and help build a drug-free society. He said every citizen should take a pledge to carry the message of yoga to every single person in society. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the youth of the state will play a key role in turning yoga into a mass movement and will ensure their participation in building a healthy, prosperous, and strong Uttarakhand.

Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik, MLA Vinod Chamoli, Dehradun Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal, Secretary Ayush Ranjana Rajguru, DM Dr. Ashish Chauhan, and Senior Superintendent of Police Parmendra Dobhal were among the many public representatives and senior officials present at the event.