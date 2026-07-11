Balrampur's 'Mor Gaon Mor Pani' campaign is curbing migration by providing local employment with higher wages. The initiative focuses on water conservation by constructing 2,500 contour trenches, boosting groundwater levels and preventing soil erosion.

Water conservation efforts in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district have gained significant momentum under 'Mor Gaon Mor Pani' (My Village, My Water) campaign, simultaneously playing a key role in reduction of migration by ensuring employment opportunities to the villagers.

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Under the 'Mor Gaon Mor Pani' campaign, the administration in Balrampur has carried out the creation of 2,500 Staggered Contour Trenches (SCTs) for conservation of water. The objective of this campaign is not just restricted to water conservation; instead it is ensuring employment to villagers as a part of Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G) resulting in reduction in migration. The contour trenches here in such a number are going to strengthen water security and harvest rainwater.

A Boost to Livelihoods

As a part of this campaign, the residents are being provided employment rights in their own villages. As a result, villagers who previously migrated to other states in search of work due to a lack of local opportunities are now strengthening their financial condition by working locally. Around 1000 contour trenches have been developed at village Sarima under Shankargarh Janpad Panchayat, located on a hill. Villagers working on this project shared that previously under the MGNREGA scheme, both the wage rates and the number of working days were low. However, under the VB-G RAM G, they are now receiving higher wages, and their guaranteed working days have increased from 100 to 125. The move has stopped migration allowing employment opportunities at their village.

Water Security and Environmental Protection

Under the guidance of Balrampur District Collector Chandan Sanjay Tripathi, effective and continuous work is being carried out toward water conservation in the district. In this sequence, under the Mor Gaon Mor Pani 2.0 campaign, large-scale construction of contour trenches is underway. The initiative aims to conserve every drop of rainwater, improve groundwater level, revive water bodies, and protect the environment. This will not only fortify the district's water security in the coming days but will also provide a new impetus to agriculture and rural livelihoods.

Prioritizing the conservation of natural resources, contour trenches are being built using scientific methods in challenging terrain across the district. Through these contour trenches, instead of being wasted as runoff, rainwater is absorbing into the ground, rapidly recharging the groundwater table. This is also controlling soil erosion and preserving soil fertility in agricultural fields.

Official's Perspective

According to Balrampur Collector Chandan Sanjay Tripathi, the work was initiated under MNREGA and is now continuing under the VB-G RAM G scheme. Staggered Contour Trenches have been constructed with the aim of storing rainwater in hilly areas.

"The initiative will benefit the villagers in the future as water retained in these trenches will ultimately improve the level of groundwater. Moreover, it will be beneficial in prevention of soil erosion," said the Collector.

He further elaborated that this is very important because 1,000 trenches have been constructed simultaneously and the cost is very low. These trenches were constructed for approximately Rs 2,98,000 rupees. Since this is a wage-based work being carried out under the VB-G RAM G scheme, the villagers are receiving higher wages, which can lead to greater benefits for the villagers through this small initiative.

Villagers Share Their Experience

Previously, we used to work under MNREGA, which offered 100 days of employment and a wage of Rs 261, said a villager Abhimanyu. He further said that the Secretary and Engineer informed villagers about VB-G RAM G, which offers Rs 300 as wages and 125 days of employment, making the villagers very happy.

On the Lamti hill in Sarima village of Shankargarh District Panchayat, villagers are constructing a Staggered Contour Trenches (SCT) and this will store water during monsoon as well as prevent soil erosion.

According to Vilas Devi, she previously went to Punjab for employment, after learning about the VB-G RAM G scheme, she is now working in her own village as part of the ongoing work under the scheme. The scheme has increased the number of employment days and wages. Now, the villagers are working in their own villages. (ANI)