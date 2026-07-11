AICC General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel warned of action against indiscipline in Punjab Congress, stating no 'compromised' leaders would be tolerated. The warning came after MP Sukhjinder Randhawa's comments sparked speculation of a rift.

Asserting that the Congress party would not tolerate any "compromised" leader within its ranks, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday warned that action would be taken against anyone found crossing the limits of party discipline.

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Baghel made the comments after party MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had made the remark after a meeting with the party's Punjab in-charge amid speculations of a rift over the organisational shuffle in Punjab Congress. Baghel has asserted that while party leaders have right to show their grievances, the decision of the party's high command regarding the appointment of state leaders would not change. Randhawa had remark that while unity within party is paramount for fighting the 2027 assembly elections, there is no need for them to have any "compromised" leaders. "We do not want any compromised leader in the party. If a leader becomes compromised, whether it be with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP or any other party, how will it run? We won't let that happen. In our party, every leader has the right to express their grievances. There will be no change in the decisions made by the High Command. The party will take action against anyone who crosses the limits of discipline. After the formation of the government, the High Command will decide who the Chief Minister will be," Baghel told reporters.

Raja Warring Responds to Speculation

Randhawa's comment was widely interpreted as directed at Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who later responded by pointing out that Randhawa had not named him directly and that the two had worked together for over four years without any such issue arising between them. "If he hasn't even taken my name, then why are fingers being pointed at me regarding his statement about a 'compromised' leader? I stayed with Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa for 4.5 to 5 years. If either of us had been compromised, we would not have remained together for such a long time. There should be no compromised leader in the party. The problem between us will only last for a couple of days," he told reporters.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who had declined to comment on the meeting's agenda prior to the meet, told reporters, "He (Sukhjinder Randhawa) had said. It was decided. It was the leadership's decision."

Baghel Downplays Rift

Meanwhile, Baghel had earlier said there was "no resentment" within the party and that all leaders stood by the decisions of the leadership after the meeting. "Another important point is that the issues raised by our colleagues will be conveyed to the high command. There is no resentment. No discussions were held regarding tickets. I mentioned that on my own," he added.

Baghel had sought to downplay talk of a rift. "I spoke and met with all the colleagues. They shared their views, and no one has any objection to the High Command's decision. Everyone stands with the High Command. My colleagues raised certain points, and I assured them all that I would look after everyone's interests. No one should feel disadvantaged just because they lack the backing of a major leader. If a candidate is capable of winning, they will certainly get the ticket," Baghel said.

Meeting to Strengthen Organisational Unity

Before the meeting, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had said Punjab Congress president Raja Warring "should have come on his own" for the discussions.

Congress MLA Pargat Singh said that any issues within the party would be resolved internally and would not be discussed publicly.

The meeting followed a series of consultations by Baghel with senior leaders as the Congress seeks to strengthen organisational unity in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. (ANI)