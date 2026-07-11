Amid a rift in Punjab Congress, state chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring questioned being singled out over Sukhjinder Randhawa's 'compromised leader' remark, while asserting that their differences would be short-lived.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday addressed Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's remark about the party not needing any "compromised" leaders, questioning why he was being singled out over a statement in which he was not even named, while asserting that any differences between the two leaders would be short-lived.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

This comes amid speculation of an ongoing rift within the Punjab Congress over the recent organisational shuffle in the unit, while Warring retained his post as state party chief.

The state party chief also reaffirmed the relationship between him and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, while saying that the "problem will only last a couple of days". "If he hasn't even taken my name, then why are fingers being pointed at me regarding his statement about a 'compromised' leader? I stayed with Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa for 4.5 to 5 years. If either of us had been compromised, we would not have remained together for such a long time. There should be no compromised leader in the party. The problem between us will only last for a couple of days," he told reporters.

Randhawa Demands 'Bold and Decisive' Leaders

Warring's remarks came in response to Randhawa's comments after a meeting of senior Punjab Congress leaders in Chandigarh, held at Congress MLA Rana Gurjit's residence under the chairmanship of AICC in-charge for Punjab Bhupesh Baghel today.

Randhawa had said the party needed leaders who could speak boldly and decisively for the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls, adding that the party did not need "compromised" leaders. "We had a productive dialogue, acknowledging that sometimes the party must reverse certain decisions," he told reporters.

His message to the leadership was direct, stating, "Our demand to the leadership present today is clear. We want a Congress government in Punjab, and we want to address issues like the law-and-order situation and corruption. To achieve this, we need unity within the party, but we also need leaders who speak boldly and decisively. We do not need compromised leaders."

Before the meeting, Randhawa had also said that Warring "should have come on his own" for the discussions, a comment seen as reflecting differences between the two leaders over the functioning of the state unit. The meeting was held amid speculation over discontent within the Punjab Congress following recent organisational changes in the state.

AICC In-charge Downplays Rift

Baghel, addressing reporters after the meeting, had sought to downplay talk of a rift. "I spoke and met with all the colleagues. They shared their views, and no one has any objection to the High Command's decision. Everyone stands with the High Command.

My colleagues raised certain points, and I assured them all that I would look after everyone's interests. No one should feel disadvantaged just because they lack the backing of a major leader. If a candidate is capable of winning, they will certainly get the ticket," Baghel said.

He said that the concerns raised by Punjab Congress leaders during a party meeting in Chandigarh would be conveyed to the party high command. Baghel also said there was no discussion regarding the replacement of Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. "No such talk took place," he said, adding, "All is well."

The meeting followed a series of consultations by Baghel with senior leaders as the Congress seeks to strengthen organisational unity in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. (ANI)