Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has launched the 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' programme. Multipurpose camps will be held in all Nyaya Panchayats for 45 days to ensure welfare benefits and address public grievances on the spot.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday conducted a detailed review of preparations for the "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar" programme at the Chief Minister's residence. He emphasised the need to ensure that welfare scheme benefits reach every eligible citizen under the "Administration Towards the Village" campaign.

Directives for Multipurpose Camps

The Chief Minister directed officials to organise multipurpose camps in all Nyaya Panchayats across the state over the next 45 days, starting from December 17. These camps will enable officials to visit rural areas, collect applications, ensure beneficiaries receive scheme benefits, and provide prompt redressal of public grievances.

"Programmes should be conducted at the Nyaya Panchayat level, and in larger Nyaya Panchayats, more than one camp should be organised as required. Adequate information about Central and State Government schemes must be provided, and no eligible person should be deprived of benefits," CM Dhami said. He also instructed officials to follow up by visiting nearby villages to help beneficiaries fill application forms and identify individuals left out of schemes. Extensive publicity should be ensured, informing all residents at least 3-4 days in advance.

Ensuring Official and Public Representative Participation

The Chief Minister further directed that the District Magistrate must be present at least one camp per week, while senior administrative officers should attend other camps. Officers from designated departments must remain available to resolve public grievances on the spot.

Highlighting the role of public representatives, CM Dhami stressed 100 percent participation of MLAs and local leaders in the camps to lead efforts in addressing public issues and promoting welfare schemes.

Programme Registration and Progress Reporting

He also instructed that all programmes be properly registered, beneficiary satisfaction be prioritised, and weekly progress reports submitted to the Chief Minister's Office, Chief Secretary's Office, and General Administration Department. Information regarding programme success should be widely disseminated through the media. (ANI)