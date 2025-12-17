Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari has appealed to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to invest in the state, highlighting its vast potential. She also announced the 'Ghoomar Festival 2025' to boost tourism and celebrate the state's culture.

Appeal for NRI Investment

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday appealed to Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to return and invest in the state, highlighting the vast opportunities available across sectors and Rajasthan's growth potential.

"We celebrated Pravasi Rajasthan Divas on 10 December. Our people have made us proud by spreading our glory across the world. Now is the time to return to the state and invest in it. They can contribute to Rajasthan's economy," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Emphasising the investment potential, she said Rajasthan offers abundant opportunities and a favourable environment for investors. "Rajasthan has a lot to offer, with opportunities in abundance," she added.

The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated the state government's commitment to facilitating investment and encouraging NRIs to participate in Rajasthan's economic growth.

Ghoomar Festival 2025 Announced

Earlier, Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari released the poster for the "Ghoomar Festival 2025" at the Tourism Bhavan on November 13. For the first time in Rajasthan, the festival will take place simultaneously on November 19 across all seven divisional headquarters..

"Ghoomar Festival 2025 will be celebrated on November 19th. It is a symbol of our culture and pride. The Ghoomar Festival 2025 will be held simultaneously in all seven divisional headquarters on November 19th. Nodal officers have been appointed," she said.

Festival Preparations and Training

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari announced that renowned teachers at the Jawahar Kala Kendra will provide training from November 11 to 16 to prepare for Ghoomar Rajasthan.

She said that the festival is being provided with both domestic and international publicity to attract as many tourists as possible.