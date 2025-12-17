Rajasthan Minister Avinash Gehlot and BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan criticised the Congress's nationwide protest over the renaming of MGNREGA, stating the opposition gets 'troubled' by public interest issues and is the 'antithesis' of Gandhi's ideals.

BJP Criticises Congress Protest Over Renaming

Rajasthan Minister Avinash Gehlot on Wednesday strongly criticised the Congress nationwide protest against the decision to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), saying that the opposition party gets "troubled" on every issue related to public interest.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Gehlot welcomed the Centre's decision and said, "The central and state governments will work together in the interest of the people."

Previously, BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan defended the renaming of MGNREGA and criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he and his party are the "antithesis" of Mahatma Gandhi's ideals and principles.

Speaking to ANI, Kesavan said, "Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of Ram Rajya, and Congress leaders are allergic to even the mention of Lord Ram. This bill will empower the poor and disadvantaged sections. This was the same Congress that filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court claiming there is no historical proof of Lord Ram. What is the locus standi of Rahul Gandhi and Congress to speak about Mahatma Gandhi?"

Opposition Slams New Bill, Announces Protests

The row follows Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's introduction of the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM-G Bill) in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. This bill aims to replace the decades-old MGNREGA.

The bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work. This bill attracted the Opposition's vigorous dissent.

Congress Leader Udit Raj, while leading a protest by All India Unorganised Workers Congress, burnt a copy of the VB-G RAM-G Bill.

"MGNREGA, which was the country's largest and most historic scheme to eradicate rural employment, is being conspired against to be terminated. By removing Mahatma Gandhi's name, not only is an attack being made on his legacy, but the legal right to employment for rural labourers is being eliminated," Udit Raj said.

Resultingly, the Opposition has announced nationwide protests today, accusing the BJP and RSS of attempting to "dismantle rights-based welfare" and replace it with charity controlled from the centre. The party has directed its state units to organise protests at all district headquarters. (ANI)