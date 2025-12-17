AAP's Raghav Chadha urges a focus on 'Make AI in India,' asserting that AI dominance will define the next global superpower. He questions why India lacks a world-class LLM and proposes providing free AI tools to citizens to unlock national potential.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha has said that while there is emphasis on Make in India, it is crucial to talk about Make AI in India as the country that possesses the power of Artificial Intelligence will be the global superpower of the next decade.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Make AI in India for Superpower Status

In an interview with ANI, Raghav Chadha said that Artificial Intelligence is important for politicians too and that many people write parliamentary speeches using ChatGPT, noting that he does not do so. The Rajya Sabha MP asked why India has not yet developed its own world-class LLM or generative AI tool and suggested providing free AI tools to citizens, as this would unlock immense potential.

"AI is very important for politicians too. Many people write parliamentary speeches using ChatGPT... I don't, though," he said.

Asked whether he raised the issue of AI in Parliament, as it is associated with the younger generation, Raghav Chadha said there's no political strategy behind this. "AI will define the coming era, and where we talk about Make in India, it's crucial to talk about Make AI in India. The country that possesses the power of AI will be the global superpower of the next decade... Why hasn't India been able to create its own LLM yet? Why hasn't it been able to create its own generative AI tool?... We should provide free AI tools to the people of our country," he said.

A Call for Indigenous, Free AI Tools

"Imagine the immense potential this would unlock for the nation... This isn't just for Gen Z. Today, an elderly person can fill out a form with AI. A farmer who needs to learn about their crops or gain knowledge can do so through AI," he added.

He said Indians are using foreign AI tools because the country lacks its own world-renowned AI tool that meets global standards.

Parliamentary Action on AI Infrastructure

"Currently, India hasn't been able to create a generative AI tool that is world-renowned and meets global standards. It's said to be a work in progress and will be available very soon. For now, tools created outside India should be made available (to the public by the government)... Chip manufacturing, GPUs, grants for building infrastructure, building an ecosystem, I have raised all these issues in Parliament... These processes can be much better," he said.

Addressing Job Displacement Fears

On the apprehension of people that AI will take away their jobs, Chadha said, "it is not like that, you can unlock the tool's potential in multiple different ways."

Government Initiatives in AI

The Union Cabinet approved the IndiaAI Mission in March 2024, with a budget outlay of Rs 10,371.92 crore over five years, guided by the vision of 'Making AI in India and Making AI Work for India'.

Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh had in June this year launched 'Bharat Gen', India's first-of-its-kind, indigenously developed, Artificial Intelligence (AI) based, government-funded, Multimodal Large Language Model (LLM) for Indian languages. (ANI)