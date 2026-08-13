CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated four MMRDA projects in Mumbai: an elevated road, a metro station, the second tunnel launch for the Thane-Borivali project, and named a BKC flyover after ex-CM Babasaheb Anantrao Bhosale to improve connectivity.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday inaugurated four major infrastructure projects by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), aimed at improving connectivity and reducing traffic congestion in Mumbai. The four projects include the elevated road from Bharat Nagar Road, University Campus to Vakola Junction on SCLR-2, Chembur Metro Station under Phase 1A of Metro Line 2B, the launch of TBM-2 from the Thane side for the Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel project and the naming of the BKC flyover after Barrister Babasaheb Anantrao Bhosale.

CM Fadnavis on Mumbai's Connectivity Boost

Speaking during the virtual inauguration, CM Fadnavis said, "Through MMRDA, we are inaugurating four important projects today. To decongest the BKC G-Block, six links had to be prepared. But today, eight links have been completed." He said the Phase-2 landing of the elevated corridor at Bharat Nagar Road and Vakola Junction had caused some congestion on the Western Express Highway, but traffic was being managed.

Enhanced Metro and Local Train Services

Fadnavis said Metro Line 2B was in its final stages and its completion would provide better connectivity to Mumbaikars. "Once all the integration is done, at least 90 lakh commuters will travel daily. The Central Government has taken a very good decision," he said.

Speaking about local train services, Fadnavis said local trains should be made as good as metro services. He said new automatic air-conditioned local trains would arrive by March 2030. "Travelling by metro and local train will become much easier now," he said.

Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel Project

On the Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel project, Fadnavis said the 23-km journey between Thane and Borivali, which earlier took around 90 minutes, would take a maximum of 12 minutes after the project is completed. "We launched the first tunnel two months ago. Today we are inaugurating the project for the second tunnel," he said.

Fadnavis also highlighted the benefits of elevated corridors, saying that places which earlier took hours to reach could now be reached within minutes.

BKC Flyover Named After Babasaheb Anantrao Bhosale

The BKC flyover connecting G Block in Bandra-Kurla Complex to the Eastern Express Highway will be named after former Maharashtra Chief Minister Barrister Babasaheb Anantrao Bhosale.

"Babasaheb had excellent knowledge of every subject. It was he who took the decision for free education for girls. Gadchiroli district was also created during his tenure. His son is currently serving as Chief Justice in the Allahabad High Court," CM Fadnavis said.

He said the decision to name the flyover after Bhosale was taken after discussions with his family and keeping in mind the sentiments of Maharashtra. "As per the sentiment of Maharashtra, his memory should be preserved. After discussing with his family, we have taken this decision," he said.

The chief minister thanked MMRDA for the four projects and said the development had been possible because of the authority. (ANI)