Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, likening his absence from the Monsoon Session to a 'Kumbhakaran-like sleep'. He accused Shah of evading responsibility and appearing only at the session's end.

Gogoi Hits Out at 'Absent' Shah, Modi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging his absence from Parliament during the Monsoon Session, saying Shah "woke up from his 'Kumbhakaran-like sleep'" only two days before the session ended and questioned why he did not participate in the actual discussions. Addressing a press conference, Gogoi alleged that the Home Minister remained absent while the Opposition repeatedly sought his statement on the police action during the July 20 rally at Jantar Mantar. "For 15 days, the Home Minister was missing, only to wake up from his 'Kumbhakaran-like sleep' two days before the session's end, claiming he was ready for a discussion. Where were you when the actual discussion was happening? Everyone had already given their opinions; it was just time for your statement," Gogoi said.

He alleged that the government repeatedly called for further discussions instead of allowing the Home Minister to respond to the Opposition's demands, and accused the Centre of avoiding its responsibilities. "But they evaded making a statement, repeatedly calling for more discussion--just an excuse to stay away from the House and shirk their responsibilities. Finally, the Prime Minister and Home Minister appeared as the Lok Sabha was being adjourned, without even listening to the Speaker's address," he said.

Gogoi also accused the Centre of remaining "scared and intimidated" throughout the Monsoon Session and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah were "completely absent and far removed" from the proceedings. "We have seen many sessions, but never before have we seen the ruling government so scared and intimidated throughout a session as we have in this one. This might be the first time we've seen a session where Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were completely absent and far removed from the proceedings of the House," he said. Gogoi further alleged, "The government was on the back foot throughout this session. Because the government wanted to avoid these topics, they seemed to be running away from the House."

Shah Ready for Discussion on NEET, Session Ends

Gogoi's remarks come after Amit Shah, on Wednesday, stated that he is ready to "answer all questions" in Parliament on the student protest concerning the NEET paper leak and urged the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to consult the Opposition for a discussion and allocate time for it.

In a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Shah stated that the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, had already been discussed during the ongoing session of Parliament and, despite the discussion on the Bill, no Opposition member had raised the issue of the NEET examination in the House at that time. "Nevertheless, the government is ready to discuss this issue again," he added.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die today, soon after the commencement of the final day of the Monsoon Session following the traditional playing of Vande Mataram. The adjournment came amid persistent Opposition protests and heavy sloganeering that disrupted the House. (ANI)