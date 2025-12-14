Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the BJP and RSS, alleging their ideology will destroy the nation and the Constitution. He praised Rahul Gandhi's efforts and urged people to support the Congress to save the country from this threat.

Alleging that the ideology of the Manusmriti, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will "destroy the nation", Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday pitched that it is only the ideology of the Opposition party which will ultimately save the country's Constitution from being destroyed. "Only Congress party's ideology can save the nation; ideology of (Mohan) Bhagwat, (Madhav Rao) Gowalkar Guruji, or the Manusmriti will not save the nation, but destroy it. The path the BJP, PM Modi is going, slowly and steadily, they are trying to finish the Constitution," Kharge said during his speech.

Kharge Praises Rahul Gandhi's Fight

Addressing the 'vote chor, gaddi chhod' yatra at Delhi's Ramleela Maidan, the Congress chief praised Rahul Gandhi for working to "save the country" and the people's vote. "Rahul Gandhi is fighting for the country, and to strengthen that fight is the responsibility of us all, that is what I want to request you all. If you do strengthen those ideas then it is your loss, the country's loss, not his loss. If you want to save the country, if you want to save your vote, protect it, if you want to save the Constitution, then you can work for yourself. The work of bringing forward our ideology, ideas, is being done by Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, today Priyanka is also doing," Kharge said.

'Sangh Parivar Looking to Enslave People'

Launching a scathing attack on the party, Kharge alleged that the ideology of the 'sangh parivar' is looking to enslave people under the guise of Hinduism. "Everyone is there under the Hindu religion, but under the guise of Hinduism, they want to enslave people. If you want to be a slave, if you give up your self-respect, then you will be finished. The freedom we got (from the Britishers) was given by Congress. Did Modi give it? Modi was not even born then. Amit Shah was just a kid then. These people talk against Nehru, Gandhi, and Ambedkar," he said.

"They want to pretend that Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were fighting, and on the other hand, they do vote chori. These are traitors; you have to remove these traitors. If you want to protect your rights and become stronger, remove these traitors. On that issue too, Rahul Gandhi walked 800 kilometres," Mallikarjun Kharge added.

Congress Rally Against 'Vote Chori'

Congress' rally comes amid heightened political activity surrounding the party's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities. The party has intensified its campaign over the alleged "vote chori" and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue. Party leaders have described the event as a crucial step in a decisive political battle against the BJP-led government.

During the rally, multiple party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, addressed the gathering. Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the BJP is unwilling to discuss real issues like inflation and pollution and instead chose to discuss the origins of the song Vande Mataram. (ANI)

