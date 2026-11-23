Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami mourns the deaths of two Garhwal Rifles soldiers and their family members in a tragic road accident in Gujarat’s Kutch, expressing condolences and praying for strength for the bereaved families.

Uttarakhand is in shock after two members of the Garhwal Rifles and their family members were killed in an accident in Gujarat's Kutch district. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has condoled the death of the soldiers.

"I am shocked and deeply pained on hearing about this incident. I can never express how much pain the families of the deceased are going through.",

Condoled death of Garhwal Rifles personnel

"I am very pained to hear about the death of the two soldiers and their family members in this accident. It is very saddening",

"It is indeed a very unfortunate incident and I offer my sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. I understand that they must be going through a lot of pain due to the sudden loss of their loved ones."

Loss of the lives of these soldiers and their families has caused great sadness within their families and across Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand with the families in their time of loss

"The entire state of Uttarakhand stands with the families in this time of loss. We feel the same pain as you and we are offering our support to those affected",

"We hope that they can find the courage to get through this difficult situation. Losing so many loved ones at once is extremely difficult. Therefore, it is very important that the families receive the strength and support they need right now."

The whole state is very saddened by this incident. Condolences have been sent out for the soldiers and family members who have lost their lives in the accident.

Wishes peaceful repose for the departed souls

"I pray to God that eternal peace be granted to the souls of all those who passed away in this accident. I also wish strength to the families in order for them to deal with this unimaginable loss."

This message reflects how the whole state is in shock at the deaths of these soldiers and their families. He reiterates his condolences to the families and offers support to them in this extremely difficult time.

Another sad incident has occurred in Kutch. The deaths of two Army personnel and their family members has caused great sadness in the state.