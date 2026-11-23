BJP leader Nitin Nabin addressed a rally in Karimnagar, challenging Rahul Gandhi's vote theft allegations, defending voter list integrity, and asserting the party's confidence in PM Modi's leadership for the 2029 general elections.

BJP President Nitin Nabin Counters Rahul Gandhi in Karimnagar Rally

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], November 23 (ANI): BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of vote theft, asserting that the people and votes were with the BJP and accusing the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition of advocating for the inclusion of alleged infiltrators in the voter list.

Addressing the “Loktantra Bachao, Arajkata Hatao” mega rally in Karimnagar, Nabin said the people of the region had demonstrated their support for the BJP and claimed that the party's workers had gathered larger crowds than the INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan.

"Rahul Gandhi ji used to say that vote chori took place. Rahul ji, the people are with us, and the votes are with us. The people of Karimnagar have shown that their blessings are with us. They (the INDIA alliance), despite putting in their all, couldn't even fill a single Ramlila Maidan, while BJP workers gathered far more people than could fit in a Ramlila Maidan at over 200 locations," he said.

Nabin also questioned Rahul Gandhi's claim that 13 crore people's votes had been stolen and raised objections to the inclusion of people whose current whereabouts were allegedly unverified. "Rahul ji claimed that 13 crore people's votes had been stolen. But I would like to ask: Why should 3 crore people be included in the voter list? More than 6 crore people have shifted. I know that in Telangana, lakhs of people have shifted their votes. So, should people be allowed to vote twice? The remaining 3 crore are those whose whereabouts the Election Commission enquired about in 2003, but they have no answers. So, the person advocating for these 3 crore infiltrators is none other than Rahul Gandhi," he said.

He further accused the INDIA bloc of attempting to create chaos while asserting that the BJP was receiving the support of the people through democratic means.