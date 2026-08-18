Maha FDA chief Tukaram Munde said Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff could face a Rs 10 lakh fine if their response to notices over a surrogate ad for an elaichi brand, linked to pan masala, is found to be unsatisfactory.

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Munde has said that there should be impact of the action taken by FDA over measures taken against violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act and if the response of actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over notice to their advertisement for a chewing elaichi brand is unsatisfactory, a fine of Rs 10 lakh "can be imposed in the first stage".

'Better Late Than Never': FDA on Action

Talking with ANI, Munde said that they had been keeping an eye on alleged surrogate advertisements. Asked if there had been a delay in giving such notices, he said there has been some delay but it is better to be late than never. "We were observing and examining this. You can say that this comes a little later, but better late than never. We are working and there should indeed be some impact. There are regulations for all such surrogate, false and misleading ads...No surrogate and misleading ads can be made. There are restrictions on it and they are prohibited. Legal action can be taken," he said.

Munde was asked about notices given to the three Bollywood stars for alleged surrogate ads for a paan masala brand. Asked what action can be taken if their response is unsatisfactory, he said "this invites a fine up to Rs 10 lakh in the first stage". "If we are still not satisfied, action will be taken under FSSAI Act's clauses about prohibited items," he said.

Notices Issued for Alleged Surrogate Ad

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration earlier issued notices to Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their advertisement for a chewing elaichi brand, saying it may violate provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and its amended rules. The notices were issued on Friday (August 14), with the three actors being asked to explain their role in the advertisement and their association with the brand.

According to the FDA, the advertisement could amount to indirect promotion of a brand linked with pan masala. The notices were sent to Devgn at his residence in Juhu, Khan at Mannat in Bandra and Shroff through his production house, Tiger Shroff Productions LLP. The action comes as the Maharashtra FDA has stepped up its checks against gutka and pan masala products containing tobacco or nicotine.

Part of Wider Enforcement Drive

According to the FDA, the advertisement creates an association with the a brand, which it said is mainly linked with pan masala. The regulator also referred to a Maharashtra government order that prohibits the manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of the product in the state for one year from the date specified in the order issued on July 13, 2026.

The action is part of the FDA's wider enforcement drive across Maharashtra. The department has been carrying out inspections and seizures over several food safety issues, including adulterated milk, food served at restaurants, junk food sold in and around schools, and the manufacture and sale of banned gutka and tobacco-containing pan masala. (ANI)