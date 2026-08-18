Rahul Gandhi hit out at Kiren Rijiju's praise for Delhi Police's handling of NEET protests, alleging brutal force was used on peaceful students. Rijiju defended the police, stating no one was seriously harmed and force was used to stop them marching.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju over his praise for the Delhi Police's handling of the protests against NEET paper leak, alleging that force was used against peaceful demonstrators and asking the government not to "lie to children".

Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Brutality' Against Students

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said ministers of the Modi government were praising the Delhi Police despite allegations of violence during the protests. "Ministers of the Modi government are saying that 'the Delhi Police should be praised.' Half a kilometre from Parliament, pellet guns were fired at peaceful students, lathis studded with nails were used, one child's eye was lost, one girl's ear was severed. Should we praise this brutality?" Gandhi said.

He said he had personally met students who were injured during the protests and alleged that videos of the incidents had been widely seen. "I myself have met those injured children. The country has seen thousands of videos," the Congress leader said.

Gandhi Accuses Govt of 'Untruth and Violence'

Gandhi further accused the government of relying on "untruth and violence" and alleged that it first used force against protesters and later denied that anything had happened. "The fundamental mantra of this government is untruth and violence. First, beat the children with lathis, then claim that nothing happened at all," he said.

He also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over their handling of the issue. "Throughout the entire session, the 'missing' Amit Shah kept running from the opposition. And the Prime Minister has not apologised to the students to this day," Gandhi said.

He alleged that the biggest danger to the country came from people who refused to acknowledge their mistakes, stating, "The truth is that the biggest danger to this country comes from these empty-headed people--who neither see their own mistakes, nor admit them even when they do."

"Don't lie to the children of this country. They have eyes and memories too," he added.

Rijiju Defends Police Action

Gandhi's remarks came after Rijiju defended the Delhi Police and the administration's handling of student protests, saying security forces managed large crowds without causing casualties or serious injuries. "Not a single person was harmed; not a single person suffered a broken bone," Rijiju told ANI, adding that police used force only when protesters attempted to break barricades and march towards Parliament.

Rijiju said the Delhi Police and administration should be praised for preventing casualties during the demonstrations and contrasted the handling of the protests with instances of violence during Congress-led governments.

The protests have taken place amid wider student concerns over examination irregularities and paper leaks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said the government would establish fast-track courts to ensure swift punishment for those responsible for paper leaks. (ANI)