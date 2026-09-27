After a video showed Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh slapping a man, BJP's Tajinder Bagga shared an FIR claiming the man is a 'habitual offender.' Singh alleged AAP workers abused his family and accused AAP MLA Jarnail Singh of extortion.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Bagga has shared a copy of the First Information Report (FIR), alleging that Saheb, the individual who was allegedly slapped by Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, is a "habitual offender and a criminal." After AAP shared a video on X and targeted Parvesh Sahib Singh for allegedly slapping the young man during a road inspection in Delhi, the minister alleged that the AAP workers had abused his family and misbehaved.

Minister Alleges Abuse, Extortion by AAP Workers

Bagga stated, "Sahib Singh, the man who abused Cabinet Minister Shri Parvesh Verma’s family today, is a habitual offender and a criminal. He was previously arrested by Delhi Police in another case." Earlier, in a video statement on X, Parvesh claimed that AAP MLA Jarnail Singh's supporters misbehaved and hurled verbal abuses at his family. He also accused the AAP leader of attempting to extort a commission for a road project.

"When one of their workers started hurling abuses at my family, any individual who comes and does that in such a situation, I did the same. I want to tell the Aam Aadmi Party that you couldn't do this work, and today our government is doing it, which is why you have a stomachache. But if anyone says anything to my family, or if anyone tries to obstruct our work, causes damage to our property, or demands commissions from our officials—which the Aam Aadmi Party MLA did—this is something we will not tolerate," Singh said, adding that an official complaint and an FIR have already been registered against the MLA and his associates over the obstruction of public works.

'Development Work Stalled for 15 Years'

Singh asserted that the Vikaspuri Ring Road is being built after being neglected for 15 years. He accused local AAP MLA Jarnail Singh and his supporters of stalling development and attempting to extort commissions from PWD engineers. "When Jarnail Singh didn't get any commission, as soon as the road was laid at night, he would go there the next morning to dig it up and make a video showing that corruption is taking place. Today, when I was passing by that route, I told the engineers that I wanted to inspect all the work once. When I stopped there and inspected the work, I saw the work was proceeding very well. The local people told me that this road hadn't been built for 15 years, and it is being built after 15 years. Perhaps the Aam Aadmi Party is entirely unhappy that all roads in Delhi are being built, including those that weren't built for 15 years," Parvesh Singh Saheb claimed.

Opposition Slams BJP Minister

Meanwhile, AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj sharply criticised Parvesh Sahib Singh after the alleged incident. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also slammed the BJP government in Delhi, saying, "This is the face of a power that no longer fears the voters." (ANI)