Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami approved ₹6.109 million for 19 victims of the Syanachatti disaster and rental assistance for families affected by landslides in Tehri Garhwal, all from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday approved several financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in multiple cases to support victims of natural disasters and boost district-level infrastructure. According to a release by the Chief Minister's office, on 05 August 2025, due to a partial obstruction in the water flow of the Yamuna River, a lake formed at Syanachatti in the village Kunshala, leading to the submergence of hotels and buildings. A total of 19 affected individuals have been sanctioned ₹6.109 million (₹61.09 lakh) from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

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Additionally, families affected by heavy rainfall and landslides during the financial year 2025-26 in various villages of Tehri Garhwal district--specifically in the tehsils of Dhanaulti, Tehri, Pratapnagar, Jakhanidhar, and Madannegi--who are currently residing in rented accommodations, will receive rental assistance for six months. The assistance has been approved at ₹4,000 per month per family, amounting to a total of ₹1.928 million (₹19.28 lakh) from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Infrastructure and District-Level Funding

The Chief Minister has also approved the release of ₹13 crore to each district under the untied fund, as provisioned in the budget for the financial year 2026-27. Furthermore, approval has been granted for a proposal worth ₹2.43 crore for infrastructure works in Dehradun district, including the replacement of the sewer line in Shraddha Enclave under the Pitthuwala branch, and the construction of SPS (Sewage Pumping Stations) in Sandhu Enclave and Priyadarshini Enclave.

CM Addresses Public Grievances

On Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami listened to the grievances of citizens who had come from across the state at the Chief Minister's Camp Office, Mukhya Sevak Sadan. He interacted directly with the public, took their concerns seriously, and resolved several cases on the spot. The Chief Minister issued directions for swift action on matters related to roads, drinking water, healthcare, education, and financial assistance. He instructed officials to ensure time-bound and effective disposal of public grievances on a priority basis. He also emphasised that there should be no unnecessary delays in resolving issues and that regular monitoring of each case must be ensured.

Donations to CM's Relief Fund

Earlier in April, Uttarakhand cadre Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi donated all tour allowances due to him for 447 days of official field duties spanning nearly nine years to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Relief Fund, amounting to more than Rs 3 lakh.

In a letter dated April 4, addressed to the Head of the Uttarakhand Forest Department (HoFF) and endorsed to the Chief Minister's office, Chaturvedi mentioned in detail about his 447 days of official tours from December 17, 2016, to August 2025, against which he had never drawn any allowances. He requested that the entire amount be deposited into the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

In March, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met a delegation from Canara Bank at his residence. During the meeting, the bank presented a cheque of Rs 25 lakh as a contribution to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The Chief Minister emphasised that the state government remains committed to public welfare and appreciates the support extended by various institutions and organisations in this direction. He also expressed hope that Canara Bank will continue to contribute under its corporate social responsibility initiatives in the future.

(ANI)