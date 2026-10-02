Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami released ₹147.34 crore in September pensions for 9.93 lakh beneficiaries on International Day of Older Persons and launched civil services coaching for persons with disabilities.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated the International Day of Older Persons by being part of a programme at the Himalayan Cultural Centre in Neembuvala, Dehradun. The day was celebrated keeping the well-being, dignity and rights of the senior citizens in mind, while the Chief Minister launched civil services coaching for persons with disabilities.

During the programme, the Chief Minister presented awards to 23 senior citizens for their distinguished contribution in various sectors and awarded five students who won essay and painting competition.

Release of Pension Amount of September through One Click

An important highlight of the programme was the release of September pension amount through a one-click payment scheme. As per the statistics presented during the programme, ₹147 crores 34 lakhs 53 thousand has been released in the bank accounts of 9,93,886 pensioners in Uttarakhand.

CM said that the eligible senior citizens are receiving ₹1,500 per month pension. It is further noted that the eligible husbands and wives get the pension separately.

Dhami also said that it is the duty of the government to make sure that senior citizens receive respect, security and facilities.

New Old Age Homes To Come Up In Uttarakhand

The state government is also making efforts to build up residential homes for the elderly. As per Dhami, government old age homes are being run in Bageshwar, Chamoli and Uttarkashi.

Construction of new old age homes is going on in Dehradun, Almora and Champawat. Apart from these government old age homes, there are some private organizations that are running old age homes at places like Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital.

Senior Citizens’ Rights And Their Healthcare Facilities

The welfare of senior citizens needs to be protected, according to Dhami. He talked about the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act being enforced in Uttarakhand.

He also emphasized upon the Deendayal Matri-Pitri Teerthatan Yojana in which free pilgrimage facilities are offered to senior citizens. He further added that free medical facilities are also available for them through the Ayushman Bharat program.

At the event, Dhami took the pledge for senior citizens and planted a sapling under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' movement.