Five people died in a car fire in Muzaffarnagar after a collision, while four others were killed in a separate tractor-trolley accident in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh. Authorities are currently investigating both tragic incidents.

Tragic Car Fire in Muzaffarnagar

Five people lost their lives after a speeding car collided with a road divider and burst into flames in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, officials said. The car was heading from Haryana to Haridwar (Uttarakhand) when the incident occurred. SP Rural, Muzaffarnagar, Akshay Sanjay Mahadik shared details of the incident, noting that the car plying on the route went out of control, hitting the divider before crashing into an electric pole, which triggered the blaze.

"Today, on November 9, 2026, the Titawi police station received information that an Aura car plying on the Panipat-Khatima highway lost control on the overbridge, collided with a divider, and subsequently hit an electric pole, causing the car to catch fire," he said. Mahadik said that local police, the fire brigade, field unit, and additional police forces rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information and brought the fire under control. All six occupants inside the vehicle sustained burn injuries and were immediately rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

"Promptly, the Titawi police station, fire brigade, field unit, and police force reached the spot and brought the fire under control," he said. Six people who were travelling in the car sustained burn injuries; they have been immediately sent to the hospital, and further legal action is being taken. He added, "All six individuals are originally from Hisar, Haryana. Their identities are being verified, and efforts are underway to contact their family members."

Fatal Accident in Chitrakoot

Earlier today, four people died in an accident on the Jhansi-Mirzapur National Highway when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees returning from Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh, overturned, district officials said. According to Chitrakoot District Magistrate Pulkit Garg, the accident occurred due to the hook of the trolley coming out of the tractor near Ramnagar village on the National Highway under the Raipura Police Station area. He said that five people were seriously injured and were referred to a hospital in Prayagraj, while seven sustained minor injuries. (ANI)

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