The Delhi HC restrained nine websites from pirating 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' after Digital18 Media filed a suit. The court found a prima facie case and granted an injunction, directing domain blocking to prevent unauthorised streaming.

The Delhi High Court has restrained nine websites from hosting, streaming or making available for viewing or downloading, without authorisation, Digital18 Media Private Limited’s film Drishyam: The Conclusion. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, in an order passed on October 1, 2026, said that on a prima facie assessment of the pleadings and material placed before it, Digital18 had made out a case for grant of an ad-interim ex parte injunction.

The court observed that the injury likely to be suffered by the plaintiff may not be adequately remedied in monetary terms and that the balance of convenience and prima facie case were in favour of the plaintiff.

Plaintiff's Apprehensions

The suit was primarily directed against nine identified websites and unknown websites/persons allegedly involved in making copyrighted content available online without authorisation. Digital18 told the court that these websites had previously been involved in alleged piracy, including of its film Jolly LLB 3, and apprehended that Drishyam: The Conclusion, which was scheduled for release on October 2, would also be made available on the websites.

Court's Directives

The court consequently restrained the nine defendants and persons acting on their behalf from communicating, hosting, streaming or making the film available for viewing or downloading without authorisation through their websites or any other online platform. The court also directed several defendants/intermediaries to immediately suspend, block, disable or deactivate the concerned domain names within 72 hours of receiving the plaintiff’s notice or intimation along with supporting evidence.

Government authorities were directed to ensure compliance with the order. The court further permitted Digital18 to approach domain name registrars, internet service providers and the concerned government department if it subsequently discovered piracy of the film by any other website or person not impleaded in the suit, with directions for necessary action.

(ANI)