Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with SC/ST community members from remote areas like Tehri and Dehradun. He heard their concerns on development, roads, and jobs, and directed officials to resolve the issues on priority.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with members of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities at Mukhya Sevak Sadan at the Chief Minister's residence and directed officials to ensure the early resolution of their concerns.

On Tuesday, people from various parts of the state, particularly remote and hilly areas including Tehri, Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Chakrata and Kalsi, apprised the Chief Minister of issues related to development, roads, education, employment, drinking water, livelihoods and basic infrastructure. Dhami heard their concerns and directed the concerned officials to resolve the issues on priority, as far as possible.

Inclusive Development a Top Priority

The Chief Minister said the state government's primary objective is to bring every section, region and individual of Uttarakhand into the mainstream of development. "The government is working with a mission of integrated and inclusive development, with ensuring that welfare schemes reach the last person in society among its top priorities," Dhami said.

He said he has previously interacted with members of SC and ST communities from Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri and other parts of the state, adding that such interactions provide people an opportunity to directly place their local concerns and requirements before the government. "The real success of democracy lies in maintaining direct and continuous communication between the government and the people," CM said.

Upholding Dr. Ambedkar's Vision

Dhami said the state government is working to strengthen interaction among public representatives, officials and citizens so that local issues can be understood and resolved in a time-bound manner. Recalling the contribution of Dr BR Ambedkar, Dhami said the path of equality, social justice and equal opportunities shown by Babasaheb through the Constitution continues to inspire the country.

He said the Central and state governments, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are working to carry forward this vision and empower all sections of society. The Chief Minister said development should not remain confined to any particular section or region and equal opportunities must be ensured for all.

Ensuring On-Ground Implementation

He said several schemes are being implemented at the Central and state levels for the social, economic and educational empowerment of disadvantaged sections, including SC and ST communities. Dhami said the state budget also has significant provisions for the development of remote and disadvantaged areas and the welfare of weaker sections. He stressed that the benefits of government schemes should not remain confined to paper but should effectively reach every eligible beneficiary.

The Chief Minister said that over the past nearly five years, he has undertaken hundreds of visits to Chakrata, Kalsi, the Jaunsar-Bawar region, Uttarkashi and other mountainous and border districts. He said his efforts as Chief Minister have not been confined to Dehradun and that he has focused on reaching remote villages, border areas and hilly regions to understand ground realities and interact directly with local residents. Dhami said such visits help connect government priorities with ground realities and enable development works to be planned according to the specific needs of different regions.

Promoting Tribal Culture and Heritage

He also highlighted initiatives aimed at preserving and promoting tribal culture and heritage in Uttarakhand. He said events such as the Aadi Gaurav Mahotsav provide a platform to the traditions, culture, folk art, folk songs, handicrafts and lifestyle of tribal communities.

The Chief Minister said the Aadi Gaurav Mahotsav has also been expanded beyond Dehradun to remote tribal areas, with the event recently organised in Champawat. "Tribal culture is not merely an identity of the tribal community but an important part of Uttarakhand's rich cultural heritage," Dhami said, adding that the government is committed to its preservation, promotion and transmission to future generations. (ANI)