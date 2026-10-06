Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon accused the AAP government of 'blatant dishonesty' after CBI raids at CM Bhagwant Mann's office. He stated the probe was ordered by the Punjab & Haryana High Court, not the BJP, and urged AAP to cooperate.

Following the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s camp office in Chandigarh, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state of corruption and dishonesty and said it should cooperate with the CBI investigation ordered by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Taking to X, Dhillon said the AAP should not blame the BJP for the investigation and asserted that the directions for the CBI probe were issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“Why do you keep beating around the bush? Tell us why the caravan was looted! The blatant dishonesty and corruption of the Aam Aadmi Party have now come to light before the people of Punjab,” Dhillon said.

“Instead of passing the buck for its own corruption and dishonesty onto the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party should face a CBI investigation. The orders for the CBI investigation have been issued by the Hon'ble Punjab and Haryana High Court, not by the BJP,” he added.

Dhillon further urged the AAP government to cooperate with the investigation instead of “running away from its mistakes and the truth”.

“Instead of running away from its mistakes and the truth as it does every time, the 'AAP' government should cooperate with the investigation,” Dhillon said.

He said the Punjab government would have to “account for the loot of the rights of the people of Punjab” and added that the public was watching the developments.

“The public is watching everything - Now it's 'AAP's turn to answer,” he said.

CBI Probe Follows High Court Directive

Earlier in the day, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at House Number 50 in Chandigarh's Sector 2 area, in connection with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's OSD Rajbir Ghuman case.

This came after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the CBI to probe corruption allegations involving Mann’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman.

Meanwhile, the CBI has registered an FIR to investigate allegations of corruption against the OSD to the Punjab Chief Minister and his associates, the agency said in a release.

Details of Allegations

The allegations include influencing and manipulating postings of officers, including IAS and IPS officers, departmental proceedings, policy formulation, administrative approvals, tender conditions, licensing matters, land-use conversion, property disputes, and revenue and land-related issues in lieu of pecuniary benefits, according to the CBI.

The agency also alleged that the accused public servants purportedly accessed and provided drafts of government orders and policies to private persons before their issuance. (ANI)