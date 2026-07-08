Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami approved Rs 495 crore for the 2027 Kumbh Mela and other state projects. He also sanctioned a Dearness Allowance (DA) hike, renamed two roads, and launched flood protection projects worth over Rs 65 crore.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday granted financial and administrative approval worth Rs 495 crore for the preparations of the 2027 Kumbh Mela, as well as for the construction and reconstruction of external and internal roads across various districts of the state, beautification projects, development works undertaken by urban local bodies and district panchayats, and the effective implementation of key public welfare announcements.

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DA Hike for Government Employees

In another key decision, the Chief Minister approved an increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees of the State Government and State autonomous bodies/public sector undertakings who are drawing their pay and allowances under the pay band/grade pay structure based on the recommendations of the Fifth and Sixth Central Pay Commissions.

Roads Renamed in Ranikhet

The Chief Minister has also approved the renaming of two roads in the Ranikhet Assembly constituency of Almora district. The Bidora Chhevi Patshahi Gate-Dhoomkheda Road will be renamed as Sahibzada Fateh Singh Road, while the Sauni-Daudakhal-Tipola Motor Road will be named in honour of late statehood activist Puran Singh Dangwal.

Flood Protection Projects in Champawat

Dhami on Sunday laid the foundation stone for two flood protection projects worth over Rs 65 crore at Boomghat in Champawat district, including a Rs 60.21 crore embankment along the Sharda River from Boom to Tanakpur and a Rs 5.74 crore flood protection wall on the Huddi River to safeguard Chhinigoth village in Purnagiri tehsil. The Chief Minister received a traditional welcome upon his arrival, with a ceremonial tilak, angavastram, Kumaoni cap, flower petals, and a vibrant Chholiya dance performance.

Before the ceremony, the Chief Minister inspected the ongoing flood protection works along the Sharda River. He directed officials to maintain high construction quality and ensure timely completion of the projects. (ANI)