Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met with sugarcane farmers from Haridwar district. The farmers demanded the State Advised Price for the 2025-26 season and raised other issues. The CM assured them of positive action on all their demands.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met sugarcane farmers from Haridwar district on Tuesday. The farmers submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister, demanding the announcement of the State Advised Price (SAP) for sugarcane for the 2025-26 crushing season, along with several other issues.

On this occasion, the farmers also presented sugarcane to the Chief Minister. Sitting with the farmers on the lawn under the sun, the Chief Minister tasted the sugarcane and assured them of positive action on their demands.

Farmers present key demands

Led by MLA Adesh Chauhan and former Cabinet Minister Swami Yatishwaranand, the farmers raised demands including the construction of an embankment up to the Raeesi-Balawali bridge, the establishment of a sugar mill in the Iqbalpur-Jhabreda-Bhagwanpur region, the construction of an irrigation canal in the Iqbalpur-Jhabreda area, and the clearance of pending payments to farmers from the Doiwala mill. They also urged the government to declare the State Advised Price for the 2025-26 crushing season.

CM assures positive action

While seated on the ground with the farmers, the Chief Minister assured that positive decisions would be taken on the sugarcane price and all other demands. (ANI)