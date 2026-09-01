Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has intervened to secure urgent medical aid for an 8-year-old boy with a lifelong debilitating health condition, after the Chief Minister visited a local food stall where the boy's father shared their struggle.

CM Dhami Directs Medical Aid for Ailing Child

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has intervened to secure urgent medical aid for an eight-year-old boy suffering from a lifelong debilitating health condition. This comes after the Chief Minister visited a local food stall in Lohiahead, where the boy's father shared their struggle.

Following CM Dhami's directions, Udham Singh Nagar District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria, along with Chief Medical Officer Dr SK Goswami, a team of doctors, Chief Development Officer Divesh Shasani and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Tushar Saini, visited Ravi Sharma's residence, whose eight-year-old son has been suffering from a health condition since childhood and is unable to move his hands and leg, according to a release from the CMO.

Chance Encounter Leads to Intervention

CM Dhami visited Ravi Sharma's shop in Lohiahead on Sunday to have tikki. During the interaction, Ravi Sharma told the Chief Minister about his son Dev and his condition.

Immediate Medical Assessment and Plan

The child has been undergoing treatment since birth, including treatment at Indresh Hospital in Dehradun. Orthopaedic specialist Dr HS Airi and the Chief Medical Officer examined the child and reviewed his previous medical history and treatment records. After the examination and assessment of his past treatment history, the doctors suggested that an MRI scan be conducted first, following which further treatment would be decided.

The District Magistrate immediately directed officials to arrange the child's MRI scan the very next day. He said that the administration would provide a vehicle and necessary assistance to take the child and his parents to the district hospital. He assured the family that every possible effort would be made to ensure the child receives proper treatment and that no stone would be left unturned in his care.

New Initiative for Women's Safety

Earlier, on August 28, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also announced the development of modern, high-tech toilets across the state, keeping in mind the convenience, safety and dignity of women. "These facilities will be equipped with modern amenities and will give special attention to cleanliness, privacy, security and the essential needs of women."

The Chief Minister said that the dignity and respect of women are among the state government's highest priorities. (ANI)