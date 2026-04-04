Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the renovated Jugmandar Hall in Dehradun, a ₹2.32 crore project. He also laid the foundation for a new canal and announced park beautification, stressing a vision of 'development with heritage'.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated the renovation and restoration of Jugmandar Hall at the Dehradun Municipal Corporation, a project executed at a cost of ₹2.32 crore as part of efforts to preserve and promote the city's cultural heritage. On the occasion, the CM also laid the foundation stone for a canal at the ABC Centre in Kedarpuram and announced the development and beautification of parks at six locations within the municipal area.

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'Development with Heritage' Vision

Addressing the public, Dhami said the state government is pursuing a vision of "development along with heritage", ensuring Dehradun progresses while preserving its rich cultural identity. He highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urban areas are being modernised through missions like Swachh Bharat, AMRUT, Smart City, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, enhancing cleanliness, water supply, sewerage, green spaces, and housing for economically weaker sections.

Ongoing Development and Green Initiatives

He added that over ₹1,400 crore in development projects are underway to transform Dehradun into a modern city, including a mechanised waste transfer station and an Integrated Command and Control Centre for real-time monitoring of garbage collection. Dhami noted that 35 parks, including a yoga-themed park in Kedarpuram, and special memorial parks for martyrs, have been developed, adding over 50,000 sq meters of green space. Recharge pits are being built to conserve water, and 30 electric buses are now operational with 11 EV charging stations across the city. Dehradun ranked 19th nationally under the National Clean Air Programme.

Future Infrastructure: Expressway and Elevated Roads

The CM announced that the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, set to be inaugurated soon by PM Modi, will significantly improve connectivity. Plans are also underway for elevated roads over the Rispana and Bindal rivers to ease traffic congestion.

Dehradun Municipal Corporation's Performance

Appreciating Dehradun Municipal Corporation's performance, Dhami said revenue collection rose from ₹52 crore to ₹73 crore, and door-to-door waste collection vehicles increased from 190-200 to nearly 300.

Protecting Public Land and Citizen Collaboration

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to preventing encroachment on public land and urged officials and citizens to actively safeguard it. He concluded by calling on citizens to unite in making Dehradun a clean, beautiful, and modern city.

(ANI)