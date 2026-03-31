Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami received a grand welcome from residents, who used bulldozers and showered flowers, on his way to Khatima. He later offered prayers at the Mata Bal Sundari Temple and announced a grant for its beautification.

CM Dhami Receives Grand Welcome

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Khatima from Kashipur via road late on Monday evening. During the journey, he received a grand welcome from local residents at various points along the route. At several places, people even used bulldozers to showcase their enthusiasm and strong support. Throughout the journey, large crowds gathered along the roadsides in Kashipur, Bajpur, Gadarpur, Rudrapur, Dineshpur, Kichha, and Sitarganj to catch a glimpse of their leader. Youth, women, and elderly citizens alike warmly welcomed the Chief Minister with showers of flowers.

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Prayers and Development Grant for Mata Bal Sundari Temple

During his visit, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the Mata Bal Sundari Temple, seeking happiness, prosperity, and continued progress for the people of Uttarakhand. He also announced a dedicated grant from the Chaiti Mela fund for the beautification of the temple and the comprehensive development of its surrounding areas.

CM Dhami on Temple Visit

"In Kashipur, at the Mata Bal Sundari Temple, prayers were offered seeking the happiness and prosperity of the state's residents and the state's continued progress. The bhajan evening organised in the temple premises was inaugurated by lighting the lamp, and an announcement was made from the Chaiti Mela fund for the beautification of the temple and the development of its surroundings," said CM Dhami.

CM Expresses Gratitude on Social Media

Later in a post on X, CM Dhami stated that this affection symbolises the public's unwavering trust in the BJP government's welfare policies. Expressing his gratitude, the Chief Minister stated that the immense love of the people inspires him to work tirelessly for the state's development.

"The kind of heartfelt and energy-filled welcome extended by the dedicated workers of @BJP4India and the divine-like public at various places including Bajpur, Gadarpur, Rudrapur, Dineshpur, Kichha, Sitarganj, Nanakmatta, and Khatima en route from Kashipur to Khatima is truly overwhelming to the heart. This affection is a symbol of the public's immense support and their trust in the BJP government's public welfare policies, which inspires us with renewed energy to tirelessly work for public service and the all-round and all-encompassing development of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand," said CM Dhami. (ANI)