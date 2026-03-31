During his Kumaon tour, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami received a massive welcome from locals, with some using bulldozers as a symbol of support. He expressed gratitude and later visited the Maa Bal Sundari Temple in Kashipur.

As a part of his two-day Kumaon tour, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Khatima from Kashipur by road on Monday.

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Massive Public Turnout for CM's Kumaon Tour

According to a release, during the journey, he received a grand and unprecedented welcome from local people and BJP workers at various points along the route. At several places, people even used bulldozers as a symbolic gesture to express their enthusiasm and strong support.

Throughout the journey, large numbers of people gathered along the roads in Kashipur, Bazpur, Gadarpur, Rudrapur, Dineshpur, Kichha, Sitarganj, and many other locations, eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their popular leader. Youth, women, and elderly citizens warmly welcomed the Chief Minister with garlands and flower showers.

A massive turnout was witnessed everywhere, with people enthusiastically participating to meet him. The reception events organised at multiple locations clearly reflected that the people of the state firmly stand with the government's development policies and welfare-orientated decisions and are actively participating in this journey of progress, the release stated.

CM Dhami Vows to Work with Greater Dedication

On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude to everyone, stating that the immense affection, trust, and blessings of the people inspire him to work with even greater dedication towards the state's development, good governance, and public service. He emphasised that the state government is committed to inclusive and balanced development, ensuring that the benefits of progress reach even the last person in the line.

Prayers at Maa Bal Sundari Temple, Chaiti Mela Announcements

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers at the Maa Bal Sundari Temple in Kashipur, seeking the all-round development, peace, and prosperity of the state. CM Dhami later inaugurated the Bhajan Sandhya programme on the temple premises by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced that funds from the Chaiti Mela corpus would be used for the beautification of the Maa Bal Sundari Temple and the development of the temple premises. Welcoming all devotees to the Chaiti Mela, the Chief Minister prayed to Maa Bal Sundari for everyone's happiness and prosperity.

He said that this is not just a fair but a vibrant celebration of our faith, cultural heritage, and glorious traditions, according to a release. He expressed confidence that the grand organisation of the Chaiti Mela would boost trade, tourism, and local development in the region, while also creating new employment and self-employment opportunities for the people.

The Chief Minister said that under the able leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state is achieving new milestones in development and prosperity, according to the release. (ANI)