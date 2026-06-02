Union Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted the government's successful management of Hajj operations, ensuring the safety of all Indian pilgrims. He stated their return journey has commenced, crediting inter-ministerial coordination for the smooth process.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reaffirmed the Government of India's commitment to the welfare of minority communities on Tuesday, saying that extensive coordination among various ministries had helped ensure the smooth running of this year's Hajj operations. He added that the return journey of Indian pilgrims has now begun, with instructions issued across locations to ensure their safe homecoming.

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Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Rijiju highlighted the arrangements made by the government to facilitate the pilgrimage and ensure the safety and well-being of pilgrims throughout the process. "Every year, hundreds of thousands of Muslims depart from here to perform the Hajj pilgrimage, and the Government of India strives to ensure that every pilgrim completes their Hajj successfully and returns home safely. This year, we managed the bus operations very efficiently, having undertaken preparations right from the very beginning," Rijiju told reporters here.

Pilgrims Safe, Return Journey Begins

He said all Indian pilgrims who travelled for Hajj were safe and that preparations were in place for their return. "As per the latest reports we have received, all the pilgrims who departed from here for the Hajj are safe and sound. The schedule for their return journey has now commenced, and instructions have been issued across all locations to ensure their safe return home. Their families will undoubtedly be overjoyed, as it brings immense happiness to everyone when those who undertook the Hajj pilgrimage return to their homeland," he added.

'Fulfilment of Lifelong Aspiration'

The Minister also spoke about the religious significance of Hajj for Muslims around the world. "Indeed, for anyone who undertakes the Hajj, it represents the fulfilment of a lifelong aspiration. It is the cherished desire of every Muslim to perform the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca at least once in their lifetime," Rijiju said.

Inter-Ministerial Coordination for Smooth Operations

He thanked several ministries for working together to manage the large-scale operation and ensure the comfort and safety of pilgrims. "To facilitate this, our Ministry, in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, makes comprehensive arrangements. Several other ministries also play critical roles, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them: the Ministry of Home Affairs handles security arrangements; the Ministry of Health provides medical support by deploying doctors and all necessary health staff; and the Ministry of Civil Aviation oversees all matters related to aircraft movement and airport operations. Similarly, the Ministry of External Affairs plays a vital role," the Minister said.

Hajj: A Pillar of Islam

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and is considered a religious duty for Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake the pilgrimage. The other four pillars are Shahada (declaration of faith), Salah (daily prayers), Zakat (charitable giving), and Sawm (fasting during Ramadan). (ANI)