Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the Kedarnath helicopter crash that occurred near Gaurikund. SDRF, NDRF, and local teams are conducting rescue operations. Seven people, including a child, were on board.

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief after the early Sunday morning helicopter crash near a remote area of Gaurikund in the State.

Uttarakhand CM expresses grief over Gaurikund helicopter crash

In a post on social media X, the CM wrote that State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, local administration, and other rescue teams were engaged in the relief and rescue operations.

"Very sad news has been received about a helicopter crash in Rudraprayag district. SDRF, local administration, and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations," the post read.

Dhami prays for safety of passengers in Kedarnath-bound chopper

Dhami further said that his prayers are for the safety of all travellers.

"I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the travellers," the post further read.

A helicopter carrying seven people on board to Gaurikund crashed, said the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority. (UCADA)

Crash site in remote area; NDRF and police teams rush to spot

The passengers included five adults, one child, and the pilot. They were going from Shri Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi.

Inspector General (Garhwal Range) Rajiv Swaroop said that the site of the crash was a very remote area.

The Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have rushed to the spot, he said.

Further details awaited.