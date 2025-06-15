Six people, including a child and the pilot, died after an Aryan Aviation helicopter crashed near Gaurikund on the Kedarnath route. The chopper was en route from Kedarnath to Guptkashi when it went off radar early Sunday morning.

Uttarakhand: A tragic helicopter crash near Kedarnath on Sunday morning claimed the lives of five people, including the pilot and a child. The helicopter, operated by Aryan Aviation, was en route from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi when it went missing.

Helicopter went off radar early morning

According to Dr. V Murugeshan, ADG Law and Order, the helicopter lost contact with radar in the early hours of June 15 while flying between Trijuginarayan and Gaurikund. The wreckage was later found near Gaurikund along the Kedarnath pilgrimage route.

UCADA confirms crash details

The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) confirmed that the helicopter had six people on board — five adult passengers and one child. The passengers were from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

Emergency teams rush to crash site

Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administration were dispatched to the crash site. The location lies along the popular Char Dham Yatra route.

Safety concerns during Char Dham season

This incident has once again raised safety concerns surrounding helicopter operations in Uttarakhand’s high-altitude and weather-sensitive terrain, especially during the peak Char Dham Yatra season.