Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says the government is ensuring a safe and smooth Char Dham Yatra. The pilgrimage starts on April 19 with Yamunotri and Gangotri, with Kedarnath and Badrinath opening on April 22 and April 23, respectively.

Government Assures Safe Pilgrimage

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that the government is ensuring a safe and smooth Char Dham Yatra for the devotees.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an X post, Dhami assured that all the arrangements are being strengthened ahead of the Char Dham Yatra commencing in Uttarakhand from April 19. "Our government is continuously working with complete dedication and firm resolve to make the Char Dham Yatra 2026, commencing from April 19 in the state, grand, divine, smooth, and safe. All arrangements are being strengthened, giving utmost priority to the faith, convenience, and safety of the devotees. You all devotees are heartily welcomed and congratulated on this sacred, spiritual, and energy-filled journey," he wrote.

Yatra Schedule and Expectations

Meanwhile, the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is set to begin on April 19. The yatra will commence with the opening of the gates at Yamunotri and Gangotri on April 19. The portals of Kedarnath Dham and Badrinath Dham are also set to reopen for devotees on April 22 and April 23, respectively.

With lakhs of devotees expected to undertake the sacred journey this season, ensuring a safe, organised, and hassle-free Char Dham Yatra experience should remain a top priority for the Uttarakhand government.

About the Char Dham Yatra

The annual Char Dham Yatra, which includes pilgrimages to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, is one of the most significant religious journeys in Hinduism. It is believed that one should complete the Char Dham Yatra in a clockwise direction. Hence, the pilgrimage starts from Yamunotri, proceeds towards Gangotri, onto Kedarnath, and finally ends at Badrinath. The journey can be completed by road or by air (helicopter services are available). Some devotees even do a Do Dham Yatra or a pilgrimage to two shrines, Kedarnath and Badrinath, as per the Uttarakhand tourism official website.

The Char Dham Yatra, or pilgrimage, is a tour of four holy sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. In Hindi, 'char' means four and 'dham' refers to religious destinations, as per the Uttarakhand tourism official website. (ANI)