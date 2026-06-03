AAP MP Sanjay Singh attacked PM Modi, questioning his silence on the alleged disrespect of India's national flag in the US. He shared a video and cited past comments by Donald Trump, asking when the PM would speak up for the nation's pride.

AAP MP Slams PM Modi Over Flag Disrespect

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday launched a sharp attack at the Centre, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over alleged disrespect of India's national flag in the United States. In an 'X', post, Singh shared a video, alleging it to be from the US, which showcased India's national flag being torn up by protestors.

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Reflecting on earlier remarks by US President Donald Trump, regarding India, Singh mentioned that sometimes the country is called "hell" and sometimes "our Tricolour is disrespected." "Modi ji, in your friend Trump's country America, India's pride "Tricolor Flag" is being torn apart. Will you break your silence on this issue? Sometimes Trump calls India hell, sometimes in his country our "Tricolor" is disrespected. When will you speak up? Blind devotees who worship Trump, you watch this too," he said.

Past Remarks from US Figures

Earlier in April 2026, US President Donald Trump had amplified a provocative critique of birthright citizenship by sharing a video of prominent conservative author and radio host Michael Savage, who claimed the current legal system allows immigrants to exploit American laws by arriving in the "ninth month of their pregnancy". In the footage, Savage argued that such practices create a loophole where "a baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet."

Meanwhile, last month, US State Secretary Marco Rubio had strongly defended the United States as a welcoming country while dismissing racist comments targeting Indians in the United States as the actions of "stupid people", saying such remarks do not reflect America's broader character as an immigrant-friendly nation. Addressing a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, Rubio was responding to a question on racism against Indians in the US. (ANI)