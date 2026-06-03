Educator Khan Sir demanded security from the Bihar government after a firing incident outside his Patna coaching centre. He expressed faith in the CM, while students protested. Police have identified 10-12 suspects in the ongoing investigation.

Khan Sir Demands Security, Expresses Faith in Administration

Educator Khan Sir on Wednesday demanded security from the state government, saying that he "has full faith" in Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, a day after firing was reported outside his coaching institute near Musallahpur Haat in Bihar's Patna.

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Speaking to reporters, Khan Sir said, "We have complete faith in the administration. We simply appeal to the government to provide us with security. The way the police have worked... trust has increased, and I have full faith in our CM."

He also thanked senior police officials, including the Patna SSP Kartikey K Sharma and Patna SP City Bhanu Pratap Singh, for their continued protection throughout from yesterday night till this morning.

Following the firing incident outside his institute last night, Educator Khan Sir said, "We are satisfied with the police action, so far. 50-60 police personnel were present here all night for our security. I thank the Administration for providing security to us."

He said that his aim is to educate all poor students, but some people put a hurdle in the process. "This is a shameless act. I appeal to students not to indulge in any fight," he added.

He demanded strict action from authorities and alleged the victim was brutally assaulted. He further added that an FIR has been registered, and CCTV footage has been handed over to the police.

Students Protest Following Incident

A massive crowd of students gathered outside educator Khan Sir's coaching institute near Musallahpur Haat in Bihar's Patna on Wednesday morning, a day after firing was reported outside the premises, which led to a heavy deployment of security forces in the area.

Large numbers of aspirants were seen waiting outside the coaching centre and raising slogans in protest as tension prevailed following the incident in which a security guard was reportedly injured. "We want justice. We want security. We want security," a student told ANI outside the institute.

Police Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, police have identified 10 to 12 individuals so far in the case. Speaking to ANI, SP City Diksha said, "The individuals involved appear to be associated with the coaching centre located across the street. Everything is currently being verified; formal complaints are being recorded, and further proceedings are underway... All video footage is being thoroughly scrutinised, and everything is being verified... We have received reports that one person was injured. They are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital... The CCTV footage is being analysed; so far, 10 to 12 individuals have been identified..."

Shots were reportedly fired outside the coaching institute on Tuesday night, in which a security guard sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, SP Kartikeya K Sharma said police were recording statements and investigating the case. "This is a case involving physical assault. It has been reported that the guard sustained injuries; therefore, further action is being taken by recording his statement as well as the statements of the local people. The injured individual is currently undergoing treatment."

Following the incident, senior police officials, including the Patna SSP and SP, along with multiple police teams, reached the spot. Police said the investigation is underway. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)